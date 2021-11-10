“We will continue to monitor developments, but there’s no change to his status as this is a civil complaint,” McCarthy said.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the matter will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy, but Cook will continue to practice and play with the team.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook , facing a personal injury lawsuit from a former girlfriend for allegedly assaulting her during an altercation at his home last year, maintained Wednesday he was the victim in the fight.

Cook’s attorney, David Valentini, said Tuesday, after the lawsuit was reported by the Star Tribune, his client had the legal right to defend himself because the woman entered Cook’s home with a stolen garage door opener, punched him and sprayed mace in his face without provocation. Valentini said the woman and her attorney were trying to extort Cook for “millions of dollars.”

At his weekly media availability Wednesday, Cook declined to divulge further details but said again he was the one who was harmed. He didn't answer a question whether he was considering his own legal action.

“I know that the facts of the situation will come out and clear everything up,” Cook said.

Included as evidence in the lawsuit filed in Dakota County District Court was a message sent from Cook to the woman after the fight apologizing for his actions. She said she suffered a concussion, deep cuts to her face and other bruising. The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $50,000 for claims of assault, battery and false imprisonment.

Vikings player hospitalized with COVID

A Vikings player was hospitalized because of coronavirus-related breathing issues, coach Mike Zimmer said.

Zimmer declined to identify the player but said the player, who is vaccinated, was taken to a hospital emergency room Tuesday night.

“One of our players that was vaccinated, he had to go to the ER last night because of covid,” Zimmer said at a news conference. “I mean, it’s serious stuff. . . . He’s stable now. But it was scary.”

Zimmer said that the player initially “had a hard time breathing” and remained hospitalized Wednesday.

ESPN reported the hospitalized player is guard Dakota Dozier. The Vikings did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of that.

Dozier was placed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list Friday.

Panthers QB Darnold out four weeks

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said quarterback Sam Darnold will miss at least four weeks with a right shoulder injury.

Darnold, who is 4-5 as the team’s starter, suffered an incomplete fracture of the shoulder blade and will go on injured reserve.

P.J. Walker will start for the Panthers Sunday against the Cardinals, Rhule said. Walker, who played in the XFL, is 1-0 as an NFL starter but has thrown one touchdown and five interceptions during his brief playing career.

The Panthers have signed quarterback Matt Barkley off the Titans practice squad and he’s expected to serve as Carolina’s No. 2 quarterback Sunday.

White to start at QB for Jets

The Jets will keep rolling with Mike White at quarterback for now. And maybe a while longer. The Jets play the Bills Sunday.

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is recovering from a sprained knee ligament. He has been cleared to return to practice and will run the scout team at practice.

Ruggs tries to keep medical records from prosecutors

Attorneys for former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III launched a bid to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a Las Vegas woman and cost Ruggs his spot on the team.

Ruggs didn’t appear in person in court as a prosecutor filed additional felony charges of DUI causing substantial injury and misdemeanor possession of a gun while under the influence that could mean additional prison time if the 22-year-old former first-round draft pick is convicted.

Outside court, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Ruggs would serve at least a mandatory two years behind bars and could get more than 50 years if he’s found guilty of DUI causing death or substantial injury and felony reckless driving.

Ruggs is accused of driving 156 miles per hour with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16 percent — twice the legal limit in Nevada — before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tina Tintor’s vehicle before dawn on Nov. 2.

Ruggs was released by the Raiders and is on house arrest with strict conditions while his criminal case proceeds. He posted $150,000 bail for his release from jail a week ago.

Browns sign Pro Bowl guard Bitonio

The Browns made another huge investment into their offensive line, signing three-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio to a three-year, $48 million contract extension.

Bitonio’s deal, which runs through the 2025 season, follows right guard Wyatt Teller’s four-year, $56.8 million extension, which he signed Tuesday.

Falcons LB Fowler practices

Falcons outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. returned to practice, opening the possibility he might come off injured reserve and play Sunday at Dallas.

Fowler was placed on injured reserve Oct. 22 with a knee injury.

Fowler started Atlanta’s first five games and had two strip sacks. The two sacks still shares the team lead as the Falcons rank last in the NFL with only 11.

Bengals executive Blackburn first woman NFL’s powerful competition committee

Bengals executive Katie Blackburn has become the first woman appointed to the NFL’s powerful competition committee, which plays a major role in rules changes.

Blackburn, the executive vice president of the Bengals, is the franchise’s fourth member of the committee. Team founder Paul Brown, his son and current owner Mike Brown, and former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis also have served on the group that makes recommendations on rules and points of emphasis to the 32 club owners.

Ex-Steeler Lipps won’t be at team Hall of Fame ceremony

Former Steelers wide receiver Louis Lipps will not participate in the team’s Hall of Honor ceremony this weekend following his arrest on DUI charges.

Lipps, who was scheduled to be inducted during Sunday’s game against Detroit at Heinz Field, said he did not want to be a “distraction.”

The 59-year-old Lipps was arrested on Saturday night and charged with driving under the influence after the vehicle he was driving struck a trailer in Mount Washington, a neighborhood across the Monongahela River from downtown Pittsburgh.



