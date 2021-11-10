To recap, in Carolina’s game against the Patriots last Sunday, the Panthers defensive end sacked quarterback Mac Jones and knocked the ball loose. When Burns went to go after the ball, Jones grabbed his ankle and pulled him to the ground.

Having dropped five of their last six games, the Carolina Panthers would be best served spending the week trying to figure out how to stop the 8-1 Cardinals.

Burns limped off the field, but returned to play later in the game. On Monday, Jones said he thought Burns had the ball, and that he was trying to tackle him. Asked about Jones’s explanation, Burns made it clear in his press conference on Wednesday that he wasn’t buying it.

“Even if you thought I had the ball, it’s not legal to trip somebody or to leg sweep somebody, let alone twist ankles, or whatever, it’s not legal to do that,” Burns said. “Everybody else ran past us. If I had the ball, don’t you think I’d be getting tackled? Or your teammate would help? So I don’t think it’s cool, but it’s whatever.”

Burns went on to add that he thought Jones tried to twist his ankle, but also acknowledged that he had injured the ankle previously and had been playing hurt. Later in the game his ankle got rolled on again, but Burns said his ankle was feeling better and that the swelling had gone down.

“It would be nice to have an apology, Mac,” Burns replied when he was asked if he deserved an apology. “It would be nice to have an apology. But I mean, it’s not gonna happen. And however the NFL handles it is on them. I would just like to play them again. And I wish all my fellow D-end brothers happy hunting. That’s all.”

