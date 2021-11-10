In New Orleans, where Beckham attended high school, linebacker Demario Davis called him “one of the most dynamic receivers in the league.”

In Green Bay, Devante Adams said his hopes are “pretty high” that the Packers sign the 29-year-old Beckham, who went unclaimed on waivers Tuesday and can now negotiate a new contract with any interested teams.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots, along with the rest of the NFL, are awaiting the decision of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Patriots have been part of the conversation, according to a league source.

“I don’t know any player on any team that don’t want to play with other great players,” Davis said. “I’d love to play with other great players. He is certainly a great player.”

In New England, meanwhile, players are a bit guarded with their remarks. But they still acknowledged Beckham’s situation and the talent he would bring to the team.

“I think he’s a great player,” rookie quarterback Mac Jones said Wednesday afternoon. “He has a choice to make. That’s up to him.”

What does Jones think about the possibility of playing with Beckham?

“We have really good receivers here,” he said. “Anybody that wants to help us win is obviously a benefit to the team. I’ll obviously leave that up to coach [Bill] Belichick. You can ask him about it. But, like I said, I know for a fact he always wants people that will come here and help us win.”

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, was also asked for his thoughts.

“I think [Odell’s] an amazing player,” Agholor said. “I think he’s an absolutely special talent. I wish him the best. I love the receivers we have here. It’s not my position to worry about that. But I wish [Odell] well. I know, at the end of the day, whoever takes him, he’s going to do his job.”

The Patriots have approximately $3 million in salary cap space. If they offer Beckham a deal worth a veteran minimum salary, his cap hit would be $537,500 for the remainder of the season.

In addition to New England, Green Bay, and New Orleans, Seattle, Kansas City, and Baltimore have been floated as potential landing spots. Beckham can take his time with his decision, but the longer he takes, the lower his chances are of playing in Week 10.

Adding Beckham, if healthy and motivated, could boost the Patriots’ passing attack, which lacks a receiver that ranks in the league’s top 40 in receiving yards. Jakobi Meyers leads the team in receptions (46), targets (72), and receiving yards (434).

There is some concern Beckham may demand touches in his new home, as he seemed displeased with his involvement in Cleveland’s offense. During Beckham’s final days with the Browns, his father shared a video montage of plays in which Beckham was open but did not receive the ball.

What does Jones think about that issue?

“Great receivers want the ball,” Jones said. “Every quarterback has dealt with that. It’s a good problem to have: ‘Get me the rock and let me make some yards.’ I think it’s pretty simple.”

Through nine games, two major components of the 2021 Patriots are their defense and their rushing attack. While Jones has fared well, especially in comparison to his fellow rookies, he’ll be the first to say he can improve at finding his receivers.

“As long as I’ve played, I’ve wanted to get the ball to other people because I’m not very fast,” he said, followed by a chuckle. “So, I got to get it to them to let them make plays. I can do a better job of that. Some games, it’s just the circumstances, whether you have a big lead or the game plan or whatever.”

Up next for the Patriots is Beckham’s former team, the Browns, in a pivotal conference matchup. New England’s coaches and players are well aware of the challenge Cleveland’s defense will present.

“They’re really well-rounded,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Tuesday. “This is a really talented group. They’re ranked highly in a lot of categories. They play the run well; they play the pass well; they rush the quarterback well.”

Cleveland’s defense ranks third in the NFL, allowing an average of 309.7 yards and 21.8 points per game. The unit is extremely effective at stopping the run, surrendering an average of just 84.8 yards per game.

With running backs Damien Harris (concussion) and Rhamondre Stevenson (concussion) absent from Wednesday’s practice, the Patriots may have trouble establishing the run as it has in recent weeks.

Finding a rhythm in the passing game will be quite the challenge, too. Both McDaniels and Belichick shouted out defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney for their menacing presence on the edge. The Browns are tied for second in the league in sacks (27), with Garrett leading with 12.

When it comes to the secondary, McDaniels highlighted cornerback Denzel Ward, who had a 99-yard pick-6 last week against Cincinnati.

“Ward is as good a cover player as we’ll see,” McDaniels said. “This guy is really sticky in his coverage. He’s hard to get open and get away from. He’s as good as advertised in terms of being able to play the ball when it’s in the air. You better be really on top of your stuff if you’re throwing that way.”

Agholor echoed McDaniels, calling Ward a “special player.”

“I think he has great cover skills, great feet, great vision,” Agholor said. “I think he has great ball skills, too. His speed and his ability to cover is up there with some of the best.”

For Jones, given the uncertainty surrounding Harris and Stevenson, Sunday’s game could be an opportunity to execute positive plays with his receivers. Both he and McDaniels have acknowledged there have occasionally been streaks of incompletions.

But even without Beckham, Jones expressed optimism about the current group.

“They’re a lot of fun to be able to throw the ball to,” he said. “Hopefully, as I become more experienced and stuff, we’ll be able to click even better. I think that will happen in the near future.”

Jim McBride of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.