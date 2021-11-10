“Cranston native Janai Crooms scored a game-high 18 points in her debut with the Friars, including a baseline jumper as the clock expired in regulation to send the game to OT,” PC reported.

The Providence College women’s basketball team lost to Yale in overtime on Nov. 9, 63-57, at Alumni Hall, Providence College reported .

Friars lose to Yale 63-57 in overtime

Mitchell scores 13 points as Brown dumps Salve Regina 89-59

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — David Mitchell had 13 points as Brown rolled past Salve Regina 89-59 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Paxson Wojcik had 12 points for Brown. Nana Owusu-Anane added 10 points. Kino Lilly Jr. had six assists.

Cameron Collins had 18 points for the Division III Seahawks.

Pride lifts Bryant over Fisher College 122-54

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Charles Pride had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Bryant easily defeated Fisher College 122-54 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Tyler Brelsford added 21 points for the Bulldogs. Brelsford also had 11 assists.

Greg Calixte had 15 points and three blocks for Bryant. Erickson Bans added 13 points. Luis Hurtado Jr. had a career-high 12 rebounds plus eight points and seven assists.

Tanner Hoffman had 12 points for the Falcons. Ke’Andre Penceal added 11 points.

El-Amin carries Rhode Island past Boston University 71-62

KINGSTON, R.I. — Ishmael Leggett had 18 points and Ishmael El-Amin posted 13 points as Rhode Island got past Boston University 71-62 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Jeremy Sheppard added 12 points and Makhi Mitchell had 11 points and three blocks for Rhode Island.

Javante McCoy had 19 points for the Terriers. Walter Whyte added 11 points, and Sukhmail Mathon had 11 rebounds.

Watson scores 22 to carry Providence past Fairfield 80-73

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Nate Watson had 22 points as Providence topped Fairfield 80-73 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Aljami Durham had 18 points for Providence. A.J. Reeves added 13 points and Noah Horchler had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Zach Crisler had 14 points for the Stags. Taj Benning added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Jake Wojcik had 12 points.

