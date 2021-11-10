Wellesley (15-3-3) will play at No. 2 Bishop Feehan (20-1-1) in a quarterfinal matchup Saturday at noon.

Sure enough, Clare’s plea paid off — the senior captain lofted a chip into the net from 10 yards, lifting seventh-seeded Wellesley to a 2-1 double-overtime victory over No. 10 Concord-Carlisle in the second round of the Division 1 girls’ soccer tournament Tuesday afternoon.

Rory Clare implored Wellesley coach Steve Bailen to put her at center forward, itching for the chance to make an impact in overtime.

On Clare’s winner, senior captain Cat Smith played a ball from the left side of the end line into the box, far enough for C-C senior keeper Skylar Smith to come off her line to challenge. Clare’s striking finesse proved clinical, as the ball bounced once high into the right-side netting. Clare and Smith hurdled into each other’s arms with tears of happiness immediately flowing after the ball crossed the goal line.

“Rory’s a great leader, no doubt about it,” said Bailen, in his first year at Wellesley after a successful run coaching the boys’ then the girls’ programs at Millis.

“She’s very talented and very skilled, a great athlete. The one thing that we’ve seen from Rory throughout the season is she’s using teammates more and putting more points on the board. I mean, she’s a one-woman wrecking machine.”

Wellesley struck early, when freshman Peyton Keyes delivered a corner kick to the penalty spot, finding Smith for a header. The Raiders utilize corner kick opportunities to locate Smith, who boasts a tall frame and stellar ball tracking ability.

Concord-Carlisle (13-3-5) scored with six minutes to play in regulation. Junior Caroline Coletti elevated a left-footed shot just over the outstretched reach of junior goalie Alison Jones. The Raiders remained composed, unwilling to hang their heads after the late equalizer.

“This is the way they’ve been all season. They come together as a team, they play hard,” said Bailen. “These girls have proven that physically, they are in shape, they have great talent, but the mental toughness is key.”

The Raiders’ backline, led by senior captain Abigail Tucker, was rock solid. The defense excelled at creating turnovers and not giving up odd-player rushes or breakaways, keeping the opposition in front of them at all times.

“I think it’s just that we have trust in each other,” said senior captain Tess Miller. “Throughout the whole season, that’s the one thing that we’ve grown the most. We know that we’re going to get the job done somehow.”

Division 2 State

Silver Lake 1, Agawam 0 — McKenna Sylvester scored the winner 10 minutes into the second half, lifting the No. 4 Lakers (13-4-4) over No. 13 Agawam (16-4).

Division 3 State

Dedham 1, Medway 0 — Abbey Finn scored the lone goal for the No. 3 Marauders (14-0-6) with just eight minutes left on the clock in the second-round matchup.

Division 4 State

Cohasset 4, Monument Mtn. 1 — After going down by one on an early free kick, the No. 1 Skippers (15-2-2) scored two goals in the first half, one each from sisters Gracyn and Peyton Lord.

Tess Barrett and Cat Herman finished out the scoring for Cohasset in a win over No. 16 Monument Mountain (7-8-6).

Goalkeepers Tea Dudeck and Tessa Curatola split time in net for the Skippers.

Non-tournament games

Tabor 6, Dexter Southfield 2 — Junior Bella Garces scored four goals to help Tabor (12-3-2) pick up the ISL win.

