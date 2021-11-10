With the season at the halfway point, it’s time for teams to start jockeying for postseason positioning. And after another wild weekend of action, we’re starting to get a distinct picture of how things are starting to shape up . Keeping in mind there are seven available playoff spots this season, here’s a snapshot of every AFC team at .500 or better entering Week 10 and their respective playoff prospects. (Records are unbalanced because not all teams have had their bye week yet.)

1. Titans (7-2)

Remaining schedule: Saints (5-3), Texans (1-8), at Patriots (5-4), Jaguars (2-6), at Steelers (5-3), Niners (3-5), Dolphins (2-7), at Texans (1-8).

Games against teams .500 or better: 3

Opponents’ record: 24-44 (.353)

The skinny: Everyone thought that the Derrick Henry injury could have a serious impact on the AFC playoff chase, but as long as the Titans keep playing like they did Sunday night against the Rams, it might not matter who’s in the backfield for them moving forward. Especially when you consider their schedule.

2. Ravens (6-2)

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are one step ahead of the rest of the AFC North. Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins (2-7), at Bears (3-5), Browns (5-4), at Steelers (5-3), at Browns (5-4), Packers (7-2), at Bengals (5-4), Rams (7-2), Steelers (5-3).

Games against teams .500 or better: 7

Opponents’ record: 44-34 (.564)

The skinny: That game against the Rams in the penultimate week of the regular season could end up being an important matchup for both teams when it comes to playoff positioning.

3. Chargers (5-3)

Remaining schedule: Vikings (3-5), Steelers (5-3), at Broncos (5-4), at Bengals (5-4), Giants (3-6), Chiefs (5-4), at Texans (1-8), Broncos (5-4), at Raiders (5-3).

Games against teams .500 or better: 6

Opponents’ record: 37-41 (.474)

The skinny: Los Angeles needs to take care of business against the woeful Giants and Texans, but given how things have developed to this point in the season, there’s a path to the AFC West title for the Chargers.

4. Bills (5-3)

Remaining schedule: at Jets (2-6), Colts (4-5), at Saints (5-3), Patriots (5-4), at Buccaneers (6-2), Panthers (4-5), at Patriots (5-4), Falcons (4-4), Jets (2-6).

Games against teams .500 or better: 5

Opponents’ record: 37-39 (.487)

The skinny: Sunday’s shocking loss to the Jaguars left Buffalo just a half-game ahead of the Patriots in the AFC East.

5. Raiders (5-3)

Coach Rich Bisaccia and the Las Vegas Raiders have a pivotal matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Remaining schedule: Chiefs (5-4), Bengals (5-4), at Cowboys (6-2), Washington Football Team (2-6), at Chiefs (5-4), at Browns (5-4), Broncos (5-4), at Colts (4-5), Chargers (5-3).

Games against teams .500 or better: 7

Opponents’ record: 42-36 (.538)

The skinny: Next week’s game between Las Vegas and Kansas City will have a sizable impact on the AFC West race.

6. Steelers (5-3)

Remaining schedule: Lions (0-8), at Chargers (5-3), at Bengals (5-4), Ravens (6-2), at Vikings (3-5), Titans (7-2), at Chiefs (5-4), Browns (5-4), at Ravens (6-2).

Games against teams .500 or better: 7

Opponents’ record: 42-34 (.553)

The skinny: Outside of Detroit, there aren’t a lot of layups the rest of the way for the Steelers.

7. Patriots (5-4)

Remaining schedule: Browns (5-4), at Falcons (4-4), Titans (7-2), at Bills (5-3), at Colts (4-5), Bills (5-3), Jaguars (2-6), at Dolphins (2-7).

Games against teams .500 or better: 5

Opponents’ record: 34-34 (.500)

The skinny: If the Patriots are still in the middle of the action entering the last two weeks of the regular season, they have the easiest finish of any other team in the conference.

ON THE BUBBLE

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the outside looking in entering Week 10. Ed Zurga/Associated Press

8. Chiefs (5-4)

Remaining schedule: at Raiders (5-3), Cowboys (6-2), Broncos (5-4), Raiders (5-3), at Chargers (5-3), Steelers (4-3), at Bengals (5-4), at Broncos (5-4).

Games against teams .500 or better: 8

Opponents’ record: 40-26 (.606)

The skinny: If the Chiefs are going to get back to the postseason, they’ll have to really earn it — their opponents’ winning percentage is the highest on this list.

9. Browns (5-4)

Remaining schedule: at Patriots (5-4), Lions (0-8), at Ravens (6-2), Ravens (6-2), Raiders (5-3), at Packers (7-2), at Steelers (5-3), Bengals (5-4).

Games against teams .500 or better: 7

Opponents’ record: 39-28 (.582)

The skinny: How Cleveland responds to the conclusion of the OBJ drama over the next few weeks will ultimately end up defining their season.

10. Bengals (5-4)

Remaining schedule: at Raiders (5-3), Steelers (5-3), Chargers (5-3), Niners (3-5), at Broncos (5-4), Ravens (6-2), Chiefs (5-4), at Browns (5-4).

Games against teams .500 or better: 7

Opponents’ record: 39-28 (.582)

The skinny: Cincinnati was one of the biggest surprises of the first half of the season, starting 5-2. But looking at that slate the next few weeks, things could go south for the Bengals awfully fast if they’re not careful.

11. Broncos (5-4)

Remaining schedule: Eagles (3-6), Chargers (5-3), at Chiefs (5-4), Lions (0-8), Bengals (5-4), at Raiders (5-3), at Chargers (5-3), Chiefs (5-4).

Games against teams .500 or better: 6

Opponents’ record: 33-34 (.493)

The skinny: The Lions’ record slightly skews just how tough Denver’s slate is the rest of the way — almost as difficult as Kansas City.

