From the first whistle, Watertown was in complete control of the game. Spartan goaltender Ava Bottone made a number of saves through the early moments of the first quarter to keep her squad afloat, but Watertown’s offensive firepower was not to be denied. Midway through the frame, Watertown’s Molly Driscoll received a pass from her sister Maggie, a Boston University commit, and slotted it past Bottone. The Raiders never looked back.

Wednesday’s second-round matchup between now-D3 Watertown and No. 15 Oakmont ended up much the same. The No. 2 Raiders walked away with a commanding 6-0 win on home turf to seal their trip to the quarterfinals.

The last time the Watertown and Oakmont field hockey teams met was back in the 2017 Division 2 state final. Watertown rallied to beat the Spartans 5-1, claiming a ninth straight state title and maintaining the Raiders’ vice-like grip on D2 field hockey.

Watertown netted two more goals in the first quarter, and added a trio of scores in the second quarter to secure a 6-0 lead heading into halftime. The Raiders looked to just control possession in the second half and did not extend their lead over the Spartans, but their dynamic passing and remarkable stickwork made the latter half of the game just as captivating.

“We’re trying our best to just focus on our game and keep making ourselves better,” said Watertown coach Eileen Donahue.

The lynchpin of the Raiders squad is unequivocally Molly Driscoll. The sophomore sees time at center forward and center midfielder, and excels on both sides of the ball. She has a nose for the net, scoring twice Wednesday, but her stickhandling is what sets her apart. It appears to be near-impossible to knock the ball off her stick, and she can weave in and out of defenders with ease.

Donahue emphasized the leadership capabilities of her squad’s two captains, juniors Maggie Driscoll and Elizabeth Loftus, in helping her team remain focused and dialed in for the full 60 minutes of every game.

“They’re so intense, and the others pick up on that intensity,” said Donahue. “They’ve done a great job as junior leaders for us.”

Their 2017 win marks the the Raiders’ last state title, but if their 2021 postseason record thus far is any indication, this year’s squad may just have all the components of a championship-caliber team.

Prior to their 6-0 win over the Spartans, Watertown bested Martha’s Vineyard by the same margin, and will look to keep rolling against No. 10 Dover-Sherborn, which dispatched No. 26 Wayland on Wednesday.

Division 3 State

Sandwich 4, Ashland 0 — Paige Hawkins and Lily Tobin each scored two goals for the top-seeded Blue Knights (16-1-2) and Haley McLaughlin tallied two assists in the second-round win.

Swampscott 4, Medfield 1 — Isabella Modica had a dominant offensive performance, scoring twice and adding an assist as the No. 5 Big Blue (12-5-3) won the second-round matchup. Sydney Marshal also netted two goals.

Division 4 State

Ipswich 3, St. Mary’s 1 — The fourth-seeded Tigers (16-1) came out strong in their second-round win. Linde Ruitenberg, one of the exchange students powering Ipswich this fall, scored twice on corners, an element of the game that the hosts had struggled with in their opening matchup against Seekonk. “They were able to execute on the corners, which we had worked on in practice yesterday,” said Ipswich coach Nikki Pignone. Maggie Pierce scored the lone goal for the No. 13 Spartans (8-8-2).

Monomoy 4, South Hadley 1 — Caroline DiGiovanni netted her 41st goal of the season and Emily Layton, Isabella Bellefeuille and Helen DiGiovanni also tallied for the top-seeded Sharks (14-3-2) as they moved on to the quarterfinals. “I’m extremely proud of the way the girls played today, everything they’ve worked on in practice from skills to conditioning was on full display,” said Monomoy coach Kathryn Andreoli. “They are working very hard and the results are showing.”

Uxbridge 8, Lunenburg 0 — Senior captain Chloe Kaeller finished with one goal and three assists, and fellow senior captain Gracie Nummela chipped in a goal and an assist in a second-round win for the third-seeded Spartans(15-0-2). Jessica Lutton earned the shutout.

Girls’ volleyball

Division 2 State

Westborough 3, Nashoba 0 — Sophomore Quinn Anderson registered 19 kills and 5 aces for the No. 1 Rangers (19-0). Senior Makenna Thrush totaled 7 kills and 7 aces, with sophomore Addyson Moore adding 5 aces and 5 digs to the second-round winning effort.

Kat Cornetta, Oliver Glass, Ethan McDowell, and Christopher Williams contributed to this story.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.