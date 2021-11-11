Wise, who cofounded the theater company in 1978, will step down as artistic director at the end of this year as part of Central Square Theater’s plan to include a person of color on its leadership team. “I’m not ready to retire,” says Wise, “but I’m moving aside. The only way diversifying the leadership will work is if I leave.”

The Nora’s new production of “The Half-Life of Marie Curie” marks the first onstage collaboration at Central Square Theater of that theater’s two artistic directors, Lee Mikeska Gardner of the Nora and Debra Wise of Underground Railway Theater. But the production will also be Wise’s last leading Underground Railway.

Advertisement

The shift reflects the theater’s new values statement, which includes a commitment to “bold stories and conversations,” and to be “vital and relevant,” “anti-racist and inclusive,” and have “integrity.”

“The COVID pause helped us think about redefining our values and building programming from multiple voices,” says Central Square Theater executive director Catherine Carr Kelly. “We are one of the longest female-run organizations, and we know that’s not enough.”

“The Half-Life of Marie Curie,” which runs through Dec. 12, reflects the Central Square Theater companies’ commitment to mount plays that explore scientific topics, part of the Catalyst Collaborative @ MIT that Wise helped launch. But the play also explores friendship between women, and in this case, women who were scientists.

“The play tells the story of a huge turning point in Marie Curie’s life,” says Gardner. “It’s about women supporting each other, and how valuable those relationships are.”

Gardner has been a fan of playwright Lauren Gunderson (“I and You,” “Silent Sky”) for many years, and the Nora produced “Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight” in 2014; Gardner won an Elliot Norton Award for her performance in it.

Gunderson’s play is set in the summer of 1912, when Curie was caught between extraordinary professional success and personal disaster — the end of a love affair that became public just as her second Nobel Prize was announced. “Marie is in meltdown,” says Gardner, who plays Curie. “She’s being vilified in the press as a woman who had an affair with a married man.”

Advertisement

“The double standard was in play,” says Wise. “As a widow, she had no family beside her daughters, and most of her friends had abandoned her.”

Noted mechanical engineer Hertha Aryton, played by Wise, whisks Curie off to her beach house in England to revive her spirits, remind her of her contributions to her daughters, to science, and to other women.

“Hertha was also a widow,” says Wise, “and, like Curie, her husband had supported her ambitions. She was also an ardent suffragette who understood that suffrage was not just about voting, it was a about being recognized as a human being. It’s not hard to see the contemporary reverberations.”

As Central Square Theater moves toward a broader, shared leadership structure, Wise says efforts to expand their own and their audience’s understanding of any given topic were always the driving force behind Underground Railway Theater.

“When we knew we wanted to make a play about homelessness, the sanctuary movement, or environmental racism,” she says, “we got involved with communities to make sure our work is transparent and authentic. I think that foundation will help take the company to its next chapter.”

Advertisement

While Wise says she will continue acting and is returning to Oberlin College to help launch a new theater venue, she is also planning on spending some time growing the Catalyst Collaborative partnership between Central Square Theater and MIT.

“That program puts artists inside scientific questions,” she says, “and we bring a rigorous, interdisciplinary approach to these explorations. I’m looking forward to figuring out how we can make that contribution have the most positive impact in the field.”

Magical motel room

The Lucidity Suitcase Intercontinental collective explores wildly dramatic emotions in strictly confined spaces. Thaddeus Phillips and his collaborators take a cinematic approach, using miniatures, movement, and text to craft imaginative adventures that take audiences across borders (“17 Border Crossings”), on a train with Edgar Allen Poe (“Red-Eye to Havre de Grace”), and in its latest production, into a motel room via Zoom.

“Zoo Motel,” a live online production presented by Miami Light Project and ArtsEmerson, will be performed Nov. 16-21 (ticket information at artsemerson.org/events/zoo-motel).

“I like to start with a place that has a built-in atmosphere and curate it with visual elements that generate a story,” Phillips says from his studio outside Bogotá, Colombia.

For “Zoo Motel” Phillips teamed up with Steven Dufala, the designer behind “Home,” the trippy theatrical experience of a home coming together and falling apart, both literally and figuratively.

The experience of being trapped for one night within the confined space of a motel room reflects the feelings of isolation, longing, and loss everyone has felt at some point during this pandemic. “Zoo Motel” amplifies and defies those feelings of disconnection by presenting the production as a digital performance, but performing it in real time, with a limited number of viewers and opportunities for audience participation.

Advertisement

“Zoom theater productions are limited because the camera doesn’t move, but this is a combination of film and theater, so the camera moves around the room to discover different objects and provide a sense of magic and mystery,” says Phillips.

“I don’t know if it’s Stockholm Syndrome or what, but theater is this ephemeral thing, and yet with your computer, audiences all over the world can experience a brief moment of connection. It can be thrilling.”

Four actors explore “Earnest”

Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” includes a cast of nine characters. Much of the humor of Wilde’s “Trivial Comedy for Serious People” (the full title) turns on the dual roles Jack Worthing plays, depending on whether he’s in London (where he’s Ernest) or in the country with family (where he’s Jack).

But Apollinaire Theatre in Chelsea ups the comic ante even higher by casting only four actors to take on all the roles. “People know the story so well, we thought we should do a playful version,” says director Danielle Fauteux Jacques. The show runs from Nov. 19 to Dec. 19 at Chelsea Theatre Works (ticket information at apollinairetheatre.com).

Wilde’s comedy turns on society’s expectations and the opportunity to subvert them. The lies that create a cover story for two sets of lovers become entangled in hilariously complicated ways before unraveling completely.

Advertisement

“The fun is in the costume pieces,” says Fauteux Jacques. “Costume designer Elizabeth Rocha created stylized base costumes that allow for gender ambiguity as actors switch between characters. We use colors in the hats to make it clear who is who.”

All of the costume changes and character swapping happens onstage. “We are making it clear we are putting on a show, and having fun,” says Fauteux Jacques. “That may be what we all need right now.”

Terry Byrne can be reached at trbyrne@aol.com.







