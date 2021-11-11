From that period came “Belfast,” Branaugh’s semi-autobiographical film about childhood’s end, set in 1969 in a majority-Protestant neighborhood at the onset of The Troubles. Shot in clean black-and-white, the film shows us the world through the wide eyes of Buddy (Jude Hill), a sweet 9-year-old Protestant boy, as his parents (Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe) and older brother, Will (Lewis McAskie), try to navigate the moral and familial crisis unfurling before them. The film also stars frequent Branagh collaborator Judi Dench and fellow Belfast native Ciarán Hinds as Buddy’s caring and capable grandparents.

Through a career spanning four decades, Kenneth Branagh has asserted himself as a classical actor of both stage and screen, a prolific Shakespearean, a director of big-budget and family-friendly films, and the only person to play Laurence Olivier (in “My Week with Marilyn,” 2011) better than Olivier himself. But in the spring of 2020, when an unknowably long period of isolation and introspection stretched out before him, Branagh’s mind shifted away from his usual work and toward the loneliness and uncertainty of a moment in his own boyhood in Northern Ireland.

Reached recently by Zoom, Branagh discussed returning to his hometown, writing Irish mothers, learning from westerns.

Q. You recently returned to Northern Ireland for the film’s premiere at the Belfast Film Festival. What was the reception?

A. Without getting all sort of deep and meaningful, the premiere in Belfast was one of the greatest nights of my professional career. We had 1,400 people in front of an enormous screen, [including] 50 kids from Tiger’s Bay, the area where this story takes place. [The premiere] was the day after some rioting had happened in the north part of the city, so there was this dynamic between the danger of what might happen and the really positive energy of what was happening. [Belfast natives] Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds were also with us. All these elements, combined with the Belfast characteristic — or perhaps just the Irish characteristic — of using humor when the world is unsettled, created a very electric atmosphere. A lot of people came up after and said how they [saw themselves] in the film. It was incredibly affecting.

Q. We see a lot of “Irishness” in the film that avoids the stereotypes often imposed by Americans and Brits. Did you draw from your own experiences, or were you thinking carefully about how you’d be representing Irishness on screen?

A. The former, with some of the latter. I particularly wanted to show how dominant the women of that society were. I specifically remember writing [the scene based on] when my mother picked me up in the middle of that riot and lifted up the bin lid-turned-shield to make sure she didn’t get hit on the way back to the house. I wrote, “So she roars through the crowd like an urban Boadicea” [the warrior queen]. I felt like the lion-ish ferocity of Irish mothers, with their humor, fortitude, and wry understanding of that which they choose to put up with amongst the frailties and insecurities of menfolk — that was my reality. But my reality was also the men who could appreciate that, and who understood that. So I was very keen to preserve that [in the film]. The women in our script keep the whole thing going. That was a key element to keeping things feeling “real” to me.

Q. Caitríona Balfe’s performance really brings out those qualities you describe. I was particularly struck by the conversation her character has with Jamie Dornan’s about her concerns with leaving Belfast — she’s acknowledging that England isn’t the golden ticket out, but rather will present an entirely new struggle for her and her family. She’s worried her Irishness will be othering. Was that conversation always part of the script?

A. It was always critical and fundamental to the story. She lays out the problem for them, the sacrifice, the idea that their identity is at stake. She’s also presenting this idea that it takes a village to raise a child, so to speak, and they have that [in Belfast]. “We know everybody, and everybody knows us, whether we like it or not.” She understands very powerfully that there will be a trade-off. The family may literally become more secure [in England], but the larger experience of life that allows for a broadening of the mind, a greater set of social coping skills, a sense of place — all of these things would become, in her view, furtive, or tentative. She’s brave to articulate it, and it shows a deep level of understanding about the massive directional change that [her] family will take off into some stormy sea where [she] can’t control the weather conditions.

Q. “Belfast” is not a political film, but it is set against a political conflict. Were you concerned about potentially trivializing The Troubles as you wrote?

A. I knew you couldn’t trivialize the conflict, because the conflict is too profound and too gray. But you could acknowledge the view of a 9-year-old boy who does not have an understanding of what politics means. He’s accelerated into a new perspective on everything that’s around him now after this riot, to try and understand, quickly, what religious divisions may mean beyond their curiosity value. So the politics stay rooted in the way it impacted the life of a 9-year-old boy, but that’s a boy who in nine years is going to be able to vote, so what happens during that development becomes absolutely critical.

Q. You and your cinematographer, Haris Zambarloukos, make a lot of bold decisions visually in the film — the very clean black-and-white, the low angles. You’ve discussed your Dutch angles in “Thor” (2011), getting some studio pushback. Did you always have these visual elements in mind? Did you deal with any resistance to your choices?

A. Those elements were always planned, but they did evolve. We loved the photography of [Henri] Cartier-Bresson. We loved Paweł Pawlikowski’s “Ida” — there isn’t a frame in that film that isn’t beautiful. It’s a visual feast, but it doesn’t advertise itself as such, and it allows for real surprises in the storytelling. I was inspired by that boldness.

I knew this was a film that if [we] wanted to tell it from a certain point of view, then the more [we] should embody that point of view. We literally put the camera where the kid would be, and really [pulled from] anything that had ever lodged in [my] young mind, particularly images from westerns. There’s a shot from Buddy’s point of view of his father at the back door, as [Colin Morgan’s character] Billy Clanton comes to visit for the first time. His father’s back is massive, like Clint Eastwood in the poster for “Unforgiven,” the gun behind him, with a huge Belfast sky lowering in the back as it did for most of [my] childhood.

[We took] those epic, almost John Ford-esque graphic expressions of good guy vs. bad guy and mixed them with our own European sensibility when it comes to composition, often moving many people in one static frame. [We] started from inspiration from the masters and then followed through to find the right shot for the right scene, and didn’t worry about whether it ticked some box of wooden film grammar.

Interview was edited and condensed.











