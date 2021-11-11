2. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

4. Our Country Friends Gary Shteyngart Random House

5. Silverview John le Carré Viking

6. The Stranger in the Lifeboat Mitch Albom Harper

7. Bewilderment Richard Powers Norton

8. Crossroads Jonathan Franzen FSG

9. State of Terror Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton S&S/St. Martin’s Press

10. Beautiful World, Where Are You Sally Rooney FSG

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

Advertisement

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

3. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

4. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Little, Brown

5. Renegades: Born in the USA Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen Crown

6. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson Celadon Books

7. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present Paul McCartney Liveright

8. Going There Katie Couric Little, Brown

9. Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy Nathaniel Philbrick Viking

10. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Dune Frank Herbert Ace

2. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

3. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

5. The Searcher Tana French Penguin

6. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

7. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

Advertisement

8. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

9. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

10. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

4. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi Clarkson Potter

5. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

6. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

7. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

8. The Best of Me David Sedaris Back Bay

9. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) Ten Speed Press

10. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes Sam Sifton Ten Speed Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Nov. 7. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.