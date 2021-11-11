At this point — and yes, spoilers ahead — the story is behaving like a bored child who will do anything for attention. I’m not certain the show has anything to say, overall, about the news industry, about sexual abuse, about complicity, about cancel culture, or about workplace politics; so it has become one big time-filling mash of histrionics, from Bradley’s sexual orientation and her big family drama to Mitch’s death.

The second season of “The Morning Show” is wrapping up, with episode nine of 10 premiering on Friday. But I don’t think it’s too soon to say that the Apple TV+ show, which seemed to be finding itself toward the end of the first season, has lost its mind.

I suspect the writers killed off Mitch because they didn’t know what to do with him, just as they don’t know what to do with so many of the plots. Keeping him around as a morally bankrupt abuser wouldn’t work on such a spry, dramedic series, and neither would tracking his remorse in a subplot (that would call for an entirely different kind of show). So: Dead.

But still: Before taking care of business, Jennifer Aniston’s Alex has to go to Lake Como in Italy for one big Emmy submission — I mean sequence. It was a bit insane. Instead of contacting Mitch through our vast web of communications, to get him to write a statement that they were not sexually involved, Alex flew to him, in the early phases of the pandemic, and then got stuck there for a bit. They fight, they hang out, they dance, she tells him she thought she was pregnant after they slept together, and finally she splits so that he can drive off that cliff.

And just wait to see what happens in the next two episodes, which I’ve seen. Jennifer Aniston gets an opportunity to do some Acting, and whew, it will knock your sock on.

