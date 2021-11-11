In 2013 in Tyngsboro, a 17-year-old athlete’s life changed on a snow day. Snowboarding with two pals on a course they’d made themselves, Jack Trottier tried a big trick, a frontside rodeo, a backflip plus a spin, but didn’t get the height he needed. He landed wrong and shattered his C6 vertebra, injuring his spinal cord at the place where it controls the torso, the legs, the hands. Trottier, with award-winning Maine-based writer Jason Anthony, tells the story of his accident and his ongoing recovery in “ The Little Things: A Memoir of Paralysis, Motivation, and Pursuing a Meaningful Life ” (Mascot). In gripping, visceral detail, Trottier recounts the nightmare moments of the injury itself, lying in the snow, his brain telling his legs to move, sending a message “into something that can’t hear the asking.” And with an athlete’s in-touchness with the body and commitment to practice and progress, Trottier shows the fortitude required to slowly teach the body — and the mind — how to live in this changed form, using humor, and returning to a day-at-a-time don’t-be-lazy attitude. Written with moving clarity and a precision applied to both the physical and emotional realms, the book is inspiring, but not in the cheap, life-affirming, you can do anything way; Sisyphus and Alice in Wonderland dance together throughout, the futility of pushing an enormous rock up a hill, the falling down the rabbit hole of what if, and what could’ve been. What’s informative, soul-lifting, worthy of deep admiration is Trottier’s willingness to embrace the dark as well as the light. “Negative thinking is a map of my fears, worries, and doubts. Positive thinking is the path I draw on that map to find my way forward.”

Leaders in verse

Mass Poetry’s annual fund-raising event, Evening of Inspired Leaders, is taking a hybrid form this year, and being held in person as the inaugural event at the new Center for Creative Writing in the Seaport. For the seventh annual gathering, a number of luminaries from the community will share a poem that has spoken to them, sustained them, moved them, celebrating poetry’s power to delight and inspire. Emceed by WBUR’s Lisa Mullins, the event will feature Boston Youth Poet Laureate Alondra Bobadilla; writer and musician Wesley Stace; Stéphane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna; the Globe’s editorial page editor Bina Venkataraman; CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky; writer Andrew Bacevich; and artist, activist, educator Kaovanny, among others. Evening of Inspired Leaders takes place Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at 50 Fan Pier in Boston. Tickets are free and donations are encouraged. Visit masspoetry.org/inspiredleaders to register.

Picture this

For nearly three decades, local photographer Allan Dines has photographed politicians, rock stars, athletes, big deals, and celebrities of all flavors and stripes, and now he’s gathered some of his best work into a new book. “Front Row Center: How I Met Everyone” captures the scene of Boston in the 1990s, with Tom Brady and Paul Pierce, an open-shirted Bon Jovi with a tongue out, Ringo Starr in shades with his arms raised. On Thursday, Nov. 18, Dines will celebrate the launch of the book and tell the stories behind the shots, in conversation with WBZ’s Jordan Rich at 7 p.m. at the Regent Theatre in Arlington. Tickets are free, but registration is required. Visit regenttheatre.com.

Coming out

“Taste Makers: Seven Immigrant Women Who Revolutionized Food in America” by Mayukh Sen (Norton)

“Aftermath” by Preti Taneja (Transit)

“People From My Neighborhood” by Hiromi Kawakami (Soft Skull)

Pick of the week

Kelly O’Sullivan at RJ Julia Independent Booksellers in Madison, Conn., recommends “Assembly” by Natasha Brown (Little, Brown): “This slim, impactful work of fiction wowed me from beginning to end. Narrated by a Black British woman, Natasha Brown’s work hits on many current aspects of race, class, and gender in a sharp and timely way. A perfect book to devour in an afternoon, its piercing honesty won’t let your attention stray for even a moment.”

