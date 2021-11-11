The first explains the title. A red notice is the worldwide warrant Interpol issues when it wants a suspect located and arrested. In other words, a bad guy has to be a very big deal to merit such attention. That would certainly describe the criminal status of competing art thieves Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) and The Bishop (Gal Gadot).

The Netflix movie “Red Notice” begins with two pieces of introductory information. One of them is even true.

The second, which is made up, concerns three priceless golden eggs from Antiquity. Mark Antony had them fashioned for Cleopatra as a wedding present. One egg is in a Roman museum. One’s owned by a Spanish arms dealer. The third is … missing. They’re just the sort of items that Booth and The Bishop would target.

Dwayne Johnson (left) and Ryan Reynolds in "Red Notice." Frank Masi / Netflix © 2021

Throw in Dwayne Johnson, as a high-powered FBI agent named Hartley, and you’ve got “Red Notice.” It’s part caper movie, part action film, part stand-up routine. Well, that third one isn’t quite accurate. But Reynolds’s wisecracking does go on — and on — and on. He is to smirking as Clint Eastwood is to squinting. For the first 45 minutes, it’s even pretty funny. Wanted in 18 separate countries, Booth brags that he’s escaped from the last six prisons he was in. “One more and I get a Shawshank jacket.”

Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote and directed. His resume includes action (”Skyscraper,” with Johnson), comedy, with a different sort of action (”Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”), and comedy with crime (”We’re the Millers”). But the movie that “Red Notice” wants to be — at one point, Reynolds even whistles a bit of its theme — is “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

It does not succeed in that ambition.

Gal Gadot (left) and Dwayne Johnson in "Red Notice." Frank Masi/Netflix © 2021

“Red Notice” does get around, though: Rome to Bali, back to Rome, on to Russia, London, Valencia (that arms dealer throws a very swanky party, which gives the stars an opportunity to dress up), Argentina, Egypt, Sardinia, Paris. Along the way, there’s a rooftop chase, a prison break, a bullfight (of sorts), an underground car chase, an unexpected waterfall, a wedding with an even more unexpected wedding singer, and … you get the idea.

At its infrequent best “Red Notice” is more like the “National Treasure” pictures than “Raiders.” It would be a fun movie for a bright 12-year-old — that’s not a criticism; who among us doesn’t have, or ought to have, an inner bright 12-year-old? — only there’s a lot of swearing, much of it gratuitous. The first hour or so is lively, a bit crude, and more fun than it has any right to be. Expect double crosses, switcheroos, serious spoiler-level plot twists. Most are ridiculous, but that’s OK.

The excitement starts to feel mechanical, even stale, during the second hour. A torture scene gets a bit nasty. It’s PG-13 nasty, but nasty enough to hit the narrative brakes and curdle the fun. Maybe the tonal issues and staleness can be worked out next time, since, yes, a sequel is very much set up at the end.

From left: Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson in "Red Notice." Frank Masi/NETFLIX © 2021

One oddity to note: Gadot sings a bit of Petula Clark’s “Downtown.” All right, that’s unexpected, but not that odd. What dials up the strangeness is that it’s being sung in another current movie: by Anya Taylor-Joy, in “Last Night in Soho.” Let the record show that Taylor-Joy sings it better. Maybe Gadot can redeem herself in that presumed sequel. “Don’t Sleep in the Subway,” anyone?

RED NOTICE

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot. Streaming on Netflix. 115 minutes. PG-13 (violence and action, some sexual references, and strong language)





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.