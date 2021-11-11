Rules about journalists interacting with professional athletes were already growing increasingly strict, Shaughnessy writes, before the Bubble “pulled the final curtain on the access that had made covering teams fun and informative in the Stone Age” of his early career. “ Wish It Lasted Forever ” is the longtime Globe sportswriter’s fond remembrance of his brief time covering one of basketball’s all-time great teams.

As Dan Shaughnessy notes in his colorful, fast-paced new book on the Boston Celtics’ dynasty years of the 1980s, the few writers who attended were required to sign waivers promising they would refrain from approaching any players or coaches outside of officially sanctioned media events.

In the summer of 2020, after a monthslong interruption courtesy of the pandemic, the NBA resumed play. The final games of the league’s regular season and the playoffs took place inside the “Bubble,” an isolated complex at Walt Disney World, with no fans in attendance.

But it’s not Shaughnessy who wishes those days lasted forever. The quote comes from Bill Walton, the onetime superstar who joined the Celtics for the 1985-86 season. After multiple career-threatening injuries, Walton accepted a reduced role to team with Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish, Dennis Johnson, and Danny Ainge. Together they created a roster as nearly flawless as any is likely to get.

Those Celtics won 67 games during the regular season, including a mind-blowing 40 (out of 41) on their home court, and they culminated the run with their second championship in three years. “Wish It Lasted Forever” packs the stat sheet with entertainment from the Celtics’ glory years leading to that pinnacle: Shaughnessy always leads the league in shots taken, but here he also provides plenty of rebounds, assists, and stolen laughter.

A good portion of the rebounds come from cleaning up his own misses. There’s a comical scene in which the young reporter, newly assigned to cover the Celtics, sends a round of beers over to Bird and his teammate Quinn Buckner, the only other people in a Holiday Inn bar in Cleveland, on the eve of the Celtics’ first game of the 1982-83 season.

Then he sent over a second round.

“It was a moment of nervousness and insanity,” Shaughnessy writes, “violating every social and professional drinking code known to man.” Bird rejected the offer. Did this guy think he could buy the players’ trust?

A cynical sort might surmise that Shaughnessy spent the rest of his years covering the Celtics working overtime to prove he was no fan-boy. Drawn to controversy, he incurred the wrath of the old-school coach Bill Fitch. Parish rarely spoke with him, but his wife did, loudly and angrily. After the Globe broke the news about Bird injuring a finger during a shady barroom brawl, Bird told Shaughnessy to stay away from him. The players took to calling him “Scoop,” sarcastically.

When Shaughnessy interviewed Rick Carlisle, a member of the 1985-86 championship team who has gone on to a long, commendable career as a head coach, Carlisle joked that he should name the book “I Hope They Lose.”

Still, Shaughnessy’s access to the team would be unheard of today — just like many of the team’s actions, both on and off the court. When McHale clotheslined the Lakers’ Kurt Rambis during the 1984 Finals, Rambis was awarded two free throws, in what the NBA would now call a “common” foul.

Today, “I’d be suspended from the league for a year,” McHale told Shaughnessy.

For Walton’s birthday, the team brought an exotic dancer to practice. Bird once pranked a new teammate by inviting him to meet up at a Boylston Street establishment that Bird knew to be a gay bar.

The team did so much drinking together that the players made a pact after New Year’s Eve 1986 to quit until they won the championship. Not that they held themselves to it.

More seriously, the team had an image as a white team in an increasingly Black sport. Eight players on the 1985-86 team were white, the most on any team in the league since 1970. Through the era, many Black Bostonians preferred the Lakers over the Celtics.

But as Shaughnessy points out, the Celtics had plenty of history to highlight. Red Auerbach was the first NBA executive to draft a Black player; the first to field an all-Black starting five; and the first to hire a Black coach (Bill Russell, in 1966).

Shaughnessy, who solidified his spot in the Globe’s sportswriting Hall of Fame by popularizing the concept of the Red Sox’s “Curse of the Bambino,” has written one previous book about the Celtics. Published in 1990, “Ever Green” is a straightforward history of the franchise to that point. “Wish It Lasted Forever” is an insider’s look into the outmoded culture of the game.

Not long before he left the Celtics to take over for Peter Gammons on the Red Sox beat — just in time for the star-crossed 1986 season — Shaughnessy heard from a colleague, the New York Post’s Peter Vecsey.

“You’ve got to enjoy this more,” Vecsey implored him. “Guys in the business would kill to cover this team.”

Shaughnessy doesn’t record his reply here, but we can guess.

He probably said, “Swell.”

WISH IT LASTED FOREVER: Life With the Larry Bird Celtics

By Dan Shaughnessy

Scribner, 256 pp., $28

James Sullivan is the author of five books covering sports, culture, and the performing arts.




