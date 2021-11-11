For the past several years, the summer intensive affectionately known as “Sick Puppy” saw roughly 50 composition and performance fellows descend on NEC for a jam-packed week in June. What started as a performance seminar for pianists in the late 1990s eventually opened to all instrumentalists and vocalists. Guest faculty varied, with the Callithumpian Consort on hand as an ensemble in residence.

The institute’s founder, longtime NEC faculty member and Callithumpian Consort founder Stephen Drury, recently informed former SICPP faculty and staff of the change via an e-mail that was forwarded to the Globe. “I will continue to explore the possibility of other presenting organizations,” he wrote, “but have nothing to offer at the moment.”

New England Conservatory will no longer provide free facility space for the annual Summer Institute for Contemporary Performance Practice as it has in years past, a development that has thrown the future of the new-music incubator into question.

Days were occupied with classes and workshops, evenings with public concerts, which offered music as familiar as Steve Reich’s “Music for 18 Musicians” and as off-the-chain as Karlheinz Stockhausen’s “Originale.” The week culminated in a music marathon known as the “Iditarod,” which often stretched into the wee hours.

Because NEC provided the facilities at no charge, SICPP was able to make its concerts free and open to the public, Drury said. NEC also helped with administrative and logistical matters.

In an e-mail to the Globe, NEC provost Benjamin Sosland wrote that the conservatory has not cut ties with SICPP, or any other external organization that uses the spaces, but has “rebalanced the financial and administrative responsibilities each entity is expected to assume.”

“The disruption of the pandemic,” he wrote, gave NEC the chance to reassess how the school engages with outside programs; going forward, summer programs not completely under the NEC aegis will be expected to contribute toward the cost of associated facilities services such as recording, security, and maintenance. Though Drury is a member of the NEC faculty, wrote Sosland, SICPP is not an NEC program, so the changes applied to it.

“Our doors are wide open in terms of evolving our relationship with SICPP,” he wrote.

Drury, who also teaches at the Tanglewood Music Center, reminisced about the festival’s history in a Zoom interview. “We were able to do an incredible variety of music,” he said, noting that those who felt like musical misfits everywhere else tended to find their people at SICPP. “Several years ago, one of the fellows said, ‘Where I come from, in my grad program, I’m the weirdo. I’m the pariah that likes this music. Then I come here, and it’s a collection of like-minded pariahs,’” Drury recalled.

He characterized the summer program as a collaboration with NEC, not a fully independent entity.

Though Drury said NEC is not proposing that SICPP pay market-rate rent for the spaces, he also said that the institute’s tuition-based budget would not cover significant space rental costs. “A few people have contacted me directly to discuss possible funding, but nothing committed and no specifics I’m able to go public with,” he said.

The news was troubling for members of the new-music community. “[SICPP] was a source of vitality. It’s not new music as academia. It’s new music as life,” said Chaya Czernowin, a composer and professor of music at Harvard who was on faculty at SICPP in 2010 and this past summer, when programming took place virtually. “It’s grassroots.”

Guitarist Aaron Larget-Caplan, an NEC alumnus, lamented the decision in a Twitter message. “I attended concerts that opened my ears and inspired me in my musical adventures, and I felt connected to the institution in a way that I hadn’t since I graduated,” he wrote.

Though many of the fellows were music students or recent graduates of music schools, applicants to SICPP were not required to be affiliated with an institution. As a faculty member, Czernowin worked with a handful of “extremely talented” composition fellows who had not formally studied, and the diversity of their experiences enriched the workshop environment, she said.

The institute “is something that we’ve grown to fruition here in the Boston landscape,” Czernowin added. “It’s really planted here.” Together with Roger Reynolds, another former SICPP composer-in-residence, Czernowin organized a petition to urge the school to keep supporting the institute as it had in years past. At press time, six winners of the Pulitzer Prize for Music (Reynolds included) were among the signatories.

Facilities remain a major issue. The institute needs resources, ranging from the obvious (performance and rehearsal rooms, recording technology, lodgings for faculty and fellows) to the idiosyncratic (pianos that can be implanted with foreign objects for John Cage sonatas).

“Unless Tanglewood calls and says, ‘Hey, we’ve got a free week before we start’ — not many places in Massachusetts have the facilities to do the scale of programming that we’ve been doing for the past 15 years,” Drury said.

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.