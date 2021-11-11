Some of the young players were wearing costumes at a recent rehearsal on Halloween at Boston University, but the atmosphere on stage was all business as the orchestra — the top ensemble under the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra umbrella — prepared to carry on a beloved annual BYSO tradition with a Symphony Hall performance of Prokofiev’s symphonic fairy tale “Peter and the Wolf.” The orchestra’s streak of annual performances since 2009 was only interrupted last year during the pandemic, when players instead recorded a virtual edition. This weekend, “Peter and the Wolf” returns to Symphony Hall, with BYSO alumna Genevieve Lefevre as narrator.

“Forte, FORTE! Not mezzo-piano,” conductor Federico Cortese shouted at the Boston Youth Symphony, gesticulating forcefully to cut off the 70-odd teenage musicians mid-phrase. “It takes four beats to go from the forte to the mezzo-piano, you took less than one! It’s supposed to be scary — it’s a wolf!”

As the orchestra prepared to reconvene in person after over a year apart, music director Cortese wasn’t sure what to expect from the young players, who had spent over a full season’s worth of time playing only to their laptops and microphones. But whatever expectations he did have, the orchestra surpassed them easily.

“I programmed difficult repertoire, thinking that it was good, difficult training repertoire,” Cortese said in a Zoom interview, talking rapid-fire. The conductor’s logic was that the first weeks might be rough, but the musicians needed to get back in shape. The reality: “The first concert, from a musical standpoint, was much, much better than a lot of first concerts I’ve had in normal years. It exceeded my expectations.”

Music Director Federico Cortese with the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra. The ensemble of high-level middle and high school musicians did not play together between the pandemic lockdown and September of this year. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

When the pandemic shut down in-person music, BYSO pivoted to online activities very quickly, said double bassist Noanddi Manigat. Players recorded parts alone, which were stitched together into group recordings. At weekly rehearsals, sectionals took place in Zoom breakout rooms, done masterclass style with everyone except one player on mute. Then, everyone would gather in the central room, where Cortese (a.k.a. “Fed” to all his students and colleagues) would lecture on music history, theory, or another aspect of performance.

For Manigat, a senior at the Noble and Greenough School, returning to the orchestra after the year apart took some adjustment, though it was a process he enjoyed.

“It’s pretty unique to play with Fed,” said Manigat, who is in his 12th season with the BYSO orchestras. “It was fun to be sort of new again.”

Noanddi Manigat, 18, of Brockton, with his double bass outside the hall where the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra rehearsed for a performance of "Peter and the Wolf" at Symphony Hall. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Much of that process took place at New England Music Camp in Maine this summer, which BYSO rents for its annual summer intensive. There, the players get a jumpstart on repertoire with a week of rehearsals, with plenty of time left for non-musical summer camp activities like swimming and Frisbee. It was at this camp that trombonist Sophie Richardson finally met several of her sectionmates in person for the first time, having joined the orchestra during the pandemic.

“Even people I hadn’t talked to online — I’d just seen their face — now I have a good relationship with them,” said Richardson, a junior at Concord-Carlisle High School.

Trombonist Sophie Richardson, 17, filled in with percussionist Isha Gopal, 17, Shrewsbury, right, in the percussion section of the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra as they rehearsed for a performance of "Peter and the Wolf" at Symphony Hall. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Cortese, an Italian-born veteran conductor who also teaches and conducts orchestras at Harvard University, knows that it often pays to be half conductor and half soccer coach with an orchestra full of teens, who often hold back when they’re unsure. “[Holding back] is normal. I pretend not to understand it and say that it’s crazy. But I know that it’s normal. It’s important to take the risks. Especially in a rehearsal, it’s always much better to make the mistake.”

“Everyone is scared of messing up,” Manigat said later. “So he’d rather have us mess up blatantly so he can fix it.”

In other words, this isn’t making up lost ground during the pandemic; these are issues that Cortese considers part and parcel of working with a high-level youth orchestra. “At the end of rehearsal, which can be fairly intense, they’re not tired — well, they might be tired, but they’re still happy and ready to start again after the break. And it’s not just the fact that they’re stomping their feet at the end of rehearsal,” he said. (Stomping feet is one time-honored way for orchestral musicians to show appreciation for the conductor while holding instruments.) “When you push them harder, they react. They don’t say, ‘Ahhh, whatever.’ You can sense they really want to get it right.”

For the students who returned to the Boston Youth Symphony this fall and their newcomer colleagues, everything seems to be getting back on track. Richardson and Manigat both agreed: Life feels better and more balanced when they have rehearsal in person every Sunday and can see their friends.

“It just kind of keeps me sane,” said Richardson. “Knowing at the end of the week that I can go to rehearsal and I can just play.”

That’s not lost on the man on the podium, either. “I do think they realize how important music-making is for them. And for me, I love it, too. I’m so much happier when I’m there and I can yell at them,” Cortese said, and laughed good-naturedly. “It’s a lot of fun.”

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.