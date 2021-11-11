All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.

TUESDAY

Meriel Schindler (”The Lost Café Schindler: One Family, Two Wars, and the Search for Truth”) reads at noon at the Boston Athenaeum (tickets free for members, $5 for nonmembers) . . . Tricia Elam Walker and Ekua Holmes (”Dream Street”) read at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Mary Pope Osborne, Jenny Laird, Kelly Matthews, and Nichole Mathews (”The Knight at Dawn Graphic Novel”) read at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Misako Rocks! (”Bounce Back”) is in conversation with Craig Thompson at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Wil Haygood (”Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Films in a White World”) is in conversation with Peter Guralnick at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Mackenzi Lee (”The Nobleman’s Guide to Scandal and Shipwrecks”) is in conversation with Christian Coulson at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Victoria Lily Shaffer (”Pup Culture: Stories, Tips, and the Importance of Adopting a Dog”) is in conversation with Jackson Galaxy at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Shelli R. Johannes and Maddie Frost (”Shine Like a Unicorn”) read at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Alexander Rehding and Daniel K.L. Chua (”Alien Listening: Voyager’s Golden Record and Music from Earth”) are in conversation with Melissa Franklin at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Chloe Gong (”Our Violent Ends”) is in conversation with Aiden Thomas and Xiran Jay Zhao at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (ticket prices vary).

WEDNESDAY

Alexander McCall Smith (”The Joy and Light Bus Company”) is in conversation with Julia Spencer-Fleming at noon at Wellesley Books (tickets are $28.69 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up, or $31.69 for admission and a copy of the book to be shipped) . . . Alison Jean Lester and Andrew Gurnett (”Glide”) read at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Priya Fielding-Singh (”How the Other Half Eats: The Untold Story of Food and Inequality in America”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Catherynne M. Valente (”Comfort Me With Apples”) is in conversation with Maria Dahvana Headley at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray (”The Personal Librarian”) read at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenaeum (tickets free for members, $5 for nonmembers).

THURSDAY

David J. Silverman (”This Land Is Their Land: The Wampanoag Indians, Plymouth Colony, and the Troubled History of Thanksgiving”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Tom Lichtenheld (”Stick and Stone: Best Friends Forever!”), Julie Fortenberry (”Darcy’s First Sleepover”), and Laurenne Sala and Zara González Hoang (”Mi Casa Is My Home”) read at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Linda Greenhouse (”Justice on the Brink: The Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Rise of Amy Coney Barrett, and Twelve Months That Transformed the Supreme Court”) is in conversation with Evan Thomas at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Dylan Thuras (”Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide”) is in conversation with Joshua Foer at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Judson Evans, Gale Batchelder, and Susan Berger-Jones (“Chalk Song”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe . . . Cat Rambo (”You Sexy Thing”) is in conversation with Martha Wells at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Nathaniel Philbrick (”Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum (tickets are free for virtual attendance or $20 for in-person attendance).

FRIDAY

Katie Worth (”Miseducation: How Climate Change Is Taught in America”) is in conversation with Bill Keller at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Daniel José Older (”Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, Vol. 1″) is in conversation with Alyssa Wong at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Tracy K. Smith (”Generations: A Memoir”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

SATURDAY

Tricia Elam Walker (”Dream Street”) reads at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.