In recent years, this impulse to reach for the unknown has been coupled with a drive to enlarge his music’s sonic palette. In 2013, he wrote “Gaia,” a piece for the Los Angeles Philharmonic and bassist/vocalist esperanza spalding. “Emanon” contains a suite in which the music of Shorter’s quartet — one of the most acclaimed jazz ensembles of the 21st century — is given extra weight and heft by the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra.

Wayne Shorter, the peerless saxophonist and composer, has always wanted to go beyond: Reach further, go deeper, widen the perspective, break through this reality to the next dimension. This cosmic impulse goes back at least to Shorter’s freshman year at New York University, where he wrote an orchestral piece called “Universe.” One of his standout albums from the mid-1960s is titled “The All-Seeing Eye”; a more recent one, “ Emanon ,” includes a multiverse-inspired comic book. “I think that music opens portals and doorways into unknown sectors that it takes courage to leap into,” Shorter once told an interviewer .

So while it may initially be surprising that Shorter, nearing the end of his ninth decade, has turned to opera as the latest vehicle for artistic expression, from the perspective of his restless desire to expand his horizon, it seems utterly logical.

Wayne Shorter with the score from “… (Iphigenia).” Jeff tang

“In an opera, anything goes,” he said by phone from Los Angeles, in what could almost be a statement of artistic belief. “Those guys and ladies who started opera, Monteverdi, they were talking about, hey, why don’t we do anything? Do it all!”

Thus: “… (Iphigenia),” an opera composed by Shorter to a libretto by spalding that breaks open and interrogates the Greek myth. Written for a cast of 19 (including spalding) and an orchestra of 28, plus two members of Shorter’s quartet — pianist Danilo Pérez and bassist John Patitucci — and drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts, it will have its world premiere Friday and Saturday at the Cutler Majestic Theatre. Further performances will take place in Washington, D.C., Berkeley, and Santa Monica, Calif. (The sets were designed by the celebrated architect Frank Gehry; however, ArtsEmerson, the Boston presenter, said in a statement that some visual elements used in the opera’s third act arrived damaged, necessitating significant restaging for the Boston production.)

Spalding’s roots in the project go back to their collaboration on “Gaia,” when she learned that Shorter had always wanted to write an opera and had been inspired by the Iphigenia myth. “I felt that if Wayne Shorter wanted to write an opera, that should be something that happens,” she said from North Adams, where the opera was being rehearsed and readied for preview performances at Mass MoCA. “My role, up until a couple of years ago, was just to help put a team together around Wayne. And then little by little, I got pulled into the role of writer and then as one of the performers.

“Wayne is a very expansive creator, because every time he is invited into an environment, the environment changes and blossoms in response to his contribution,” she continued. “And that’s what he’s been doing every era of music he’s been involved in.”

“… (Iphigenia)” director Lileana Blain-Cruz leads the performers and orchestra in a series of deep breaths to begin a rehearsal earlier this month at Mass MoCA in North Adams. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

In many versions of the myth, Agamemnon, preparing to go to war with Troy, offends the goddess Artemis by accidentally killing one of her deer. She retaliates by refusing to let Greek troops sail unless Agamemnon offers Iphigenia, his daughter, as a sacrifice. Whether the sacrifice actually happens varies among tellings.

Shorter can be a cryptic conversation partner, and he never quite got around to saying exactly what it was about the myth that moved him to make it the opera’s subject. But he mentioned reading versions by Euripides and Goethe, and his sense that Goethe “was trying to say something about life, and women, democracy.”

Lileana Blain-Cruz, the opera’s director, said in an interview from North Adams that an important aspect of the libretto is spalding and Shorter’s recognition that the different versions of the myth create a myriad of different Iphigenia characters. One thing they all share, though, is that they remain largely silent, while men do most of the talking, rationalizing, and deciding.

One of the aims of “… (Iphigenia),” the director said, is to “pluck the characters out, and for us to see them in their full personhood. We get to hear from the Iphigenias themselves, we get to experience them seeing each other and speaking their story to each other.”

That element of multiplicity, the collision of alternate realities, dovetails with Shorter’s creative approach, which is open-ended and true to the spirit of improvisation that he’s spent decades honoring. Blain-Cruz said that even as recently as a few weeks ago, new texts and narratives were still being worked out.

“It was like, ‘OK, so what’s happening here? We’re gonna try this? OK, cool — let’s do this version.’ ” (It’s worth noting in this connection that the addition of the ellipsis and parentheses to the opera’s title occurred about a week before the premiere.)

Opera, however, is an art form that depends for its successful execution on hard realities like budgets, casting sizes, and stage size. Blain-Cruz acknowledged that for an opera-scale process to accommodate that playful approach “requires a certain level of everybody thinking on their feet, and having to be open to surprise or change, or even disorientation.”

Cast members work through a scene during a rehearsal of “… (Iphigenia)” at Mass MoCA in North Adams earlier this month. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Spalding described the clash between those fixed elements and “a very unfixed, constantly morphing, spirit-led work … It’s almost like, OK, we figured out a way to fill the fixed structure with what we actually want. Now what we want has morphed. So now we have to change the structure. But now here’s the limit of that fixed structure.

“What’s so beautiful about Wayne,” she went on, “is that he’s not worried. About anything. He doesn’t have fear. He has so much trust in human capacity and human creativity that whatever we’ve seen as an impasse … maybe he’ll be disappointed about an element of it, but then he’s excited for what the facing of the challenge can bring forth, for all of us and for the project.”

Shorter himself voiced similar sentiments; true to his improvisatory spirit, they seemed to emerge with complete spontaneity. Asked about his working method, he gave a typically elliptical answer that cycled through the 1948 film “The Red Shoes,” the history of bebop, and the French composer Lili Boulanger. Separating essence from digression seemed beside the point; like a particularly complex jazz solo, it was all essential.

And then, as if from nowhere, he brought up the concept of faith.

“One meaning that I found … it’s not rare but it’s a good one: Faith is to fear nothing,” he said. “So, jumping into some kind of unknown — that’s what it’s gonna be.”

… (IPHIGENIA)

Presented by ArtsEmerson. At Cutler Majestic Theatre, Nov. 12-13. Tickets: $25-$100. 617-824-8400, www.artsemerson.org

David Weininger can be reached at globeclassicalnotes@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @davidgweininger.