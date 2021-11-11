France has joined a group of countries and states that support fixing a date to end fossil fuel exploration, putting its name to an initiative that was snubbed by the U.K.

The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA) represents a rare supply-side initiative to cut hydrocarbon production. The group, which was created by Denmark and Costa Rica in the lead-up to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, now has 11 signatories, according to a statement on Thursday. They include Sweden, Ireland, Greenland, Quebec, Wales, Portugal, California and New Zealand.

Though unique in its supply focus, current signatories to the alliance represent a negligible proportion of global fossil-fuel stocks. That’s raised questions about BOGA’s clout and of how likely it is to get major producers on board. The U.K., which is hosting this year’s COP summit, says it won’t back the alliance because ending fossil fuel production could cause a cliff edge in energy supply.