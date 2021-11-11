Moderna is selling its COVID-19 vaccine to the African Union at $7 a dose, much less than the price other countries paid for the shot earlier this year.

John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a briefing Thursday that he’s “happy” to be able to announce the price that had been agreed. Moderna, which said last month it would make up to 110 million doses available to the African Union, is expected to deliver the first 15 million shots in December. That will help the world’s least-vaccinated continent accelerate the pace of inoculations.