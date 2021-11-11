Europe’s economy rebounded this year from the pandemic faster than expected, and regained pre-pandemic levels of growth during the summer. Among the 28 countries in the European Union, economic output is now expected to grow by 5 percent this year, slightly better than a forecast made a few months ago — an unusually robust rebound after pandemic lockdowns shuttered the economy last year.

In its latest economic forecast, the commission said sporadic pandemic-related lockdowns in some parts of Europe, together with emerging labor shortages, were adding to the disruptions, while inflation has hit a 10-year high.

Europe is facing fresh threats to its pandemic recovery as energy prices surge at a “tumultuous pace” and bottlenecks in the supply chain dampen growth and slow production, the European Commission said Thursday.

Growth will slow to a 4.3 percent pace next year and then decelerate to 2.5 percent in 2023, the commission said.

Europe spent hundreds of billions of euros to keep workers furloughed during national shutdowns, and such programs have helped millions of people stay in their jobs and avoid a surge in unemployment, the report said. About 1.5 million jobs were created between April and June of this year, and nearly as many workers exited job retention schemes.

As in the United States and Britain, however, labor shortages have been plaguing industries that were quick to reopen, especially restaurants and parts of the retail sector. At the same time, there are still large numbers of people who are jobless and people who are available to work but not actively looking, the report said.

While the economic rebound has been swift, the surge in inflation is likely to weigh on the finances of Europe’s households and businesses. A jump in natural gas prices has led to higher electricity bills. Altogether, the price of goods, services, energy, and food combined jumped 3.4 percent in September from a year earlier, and even without volatile food and energy prices, the inflation rate is the highest in a decade. Inflation is estimated to have climbed to 4.1 percent in October.

But prices have jumped because of post-pandemic reopenings, the commission noted, so such pressures are expected to be largely transitory and fade over the next year, the commission said.