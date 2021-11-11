Ah, yes, the supply chain is a mess and your home is already overrun with Amazon boxes. Let’s support some local mom-owned shops this season, shall we? While I was trying to figure out how to operate a ring light during COVID, these women were chasing down their entrepreneurial dreams (and maybe their children, too).

Booknog

Poetry scholar Phoebe Putnam lives in Cambridge with her husband, Uttam Jain, and two young girls (including Pema, born mid-pandemic in July 2020). Putnam also has a taste for food-themed baby books.

“I founded Booknog to offer children’s books that are visually delicious and intellectually nourishing,” she says. “I believe that books are an essential piece of a child’s diet, contributing to health and well-being.”

Advertisement

Order food-centric books as “fruit” and “vegetable” bundles; packages also include cookbooks, breakfast trays, and even lemon-colored baby shoes, which all beat pureeing baby food from scratch. www.booknog.com

A fruity carton from Booknog. Handout

Joy Street Kids

This PJ brand launched in June 2020, when expectant mom Eliza Ferrel couldn’t find just the right baby gift. Instead of doing curbside at Target, the aspiring artist quit her job at New Balance to sell stylish, subtle, theme-printed baby and kids’ jammies (Boston’s have sketches of lobsters and the T; Nantucket’s sport bikes and totes) that make the perfect shower gift or holiday treat. The hand-drawn Hanukkah bibs are adorable, and the apt name comes from Ferrel’s first home on Joy Street. www.joystreetkids.com

Layo Handmade

Wilmington mom of two FunmiLayo Mariane Adegnika started her skincare products line when her first daughter developed food and skin allergies.

“I didn’t want to use many over-the-counter skincare products with artificial ingredients that were prescribed by her pediatrician, so l decided to [try] handmade organic plant-based ingredients l grew up using and in my kitchen to help with her skin flare-ups and dry skin,” she says.

Advertisement

It worked. Most of her butters, soaps, and oils are made with shea, cocoa, and mango butters, and botanical oils. www.layostore.com

Mango & Marigold Press

Mango & Marigold Press was founded in 2014 by Sailaja Joshi, a Newton mom of two, to fill a void in her kids’ bookshelves and to spotlight authentic, diverse characters in children’s books, particularly in South Asian stories. The publishing house’s roster focuses on topics like Diwali, Ramadan, mindfulness, and self-empowerment. www.mangoandmarigoldpress.com

A book from Newton's Mango & Marigold Press. Handout

Melsy’s Illustrations

Visit the Seaport’s Snowport holiday market (launching Friday, Nov. 19) to browse sketches from new mom Jamel “Melsy” Wakim, a self-taught artist who got her start at SOWA. “Eloise”-like in urban innocence, she customizes mugs, ornaments, planners, sweat shirts, and more. www.melsysillustrations.com

A whimsical design by Melsy's Illustrations. Handout

Owen + Sage

This super-cute storefront in growing downtown Hudson started as an e-commerce business in Sarah Taylor DeHaan’s basement, where her two young sons helped out. She opened her shop in March, showcasing local makers; eco-friendly goods; and charitable brands for babies, toddlers, and their grown-ups. www.owenandsage.com

A magnetic parking garage from Owen + Sage beats trying to find a meter. Handout

Tin Box Jewelry

Woburn’s Caroline Horton, a mom of eight, unveiled a Tin Box pop-up in Burlington’s Wayside Commons (6 Wayside Road) this season, selling jewelry made from tins — and offering a home for other independent vendors who focus on eco-friendly wares and charitable giving. This includes her daughter, Madeline Wilcox, who runs Rooted in Glass, which sells artisan terrariums made from vintage glass. Browse soy candles from Fern x Flow, reclaimed canvas and mesh bags from On the Road Again, and even beard-care products made from beeswax at Burden Lake Market. www.tinboxjewelry.com

Advertisement

Tin Box hosts an eco-friendly, charity-oriented pop-up in Burlington. Handout

The Toyary

Melrose mom of three Sara Al-Tukhaim launched the Toyary in February as a sustainability-focused, delivery-based lending library platform for toys.

“I’m mixed race Arab-American, and providing more access to diverse and inclusive toys and games is such an important focus for The Toyary,” she says. “I also work with nonprofit partners to redistribute great toys that we just can’t use in The Toyary … to children and families displaced by war, which is a situation I can relate to because this happened to me as a child.”

Join for membership-based access to more than 500 learning-focused toys (including indoor and outdoor games), either monthly or annually, with need-based discounts available. www.thetoyary.com

A tot enjoys Toyary's ball pit. Handout

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.