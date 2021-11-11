The backstory: Life and business partners Vinh Le and Duong Huynh, both trained as architects, opened Cicada in February. Its motto: “Live Slowly to Understand Deeply.” The cafe and restaurant is designed to abet that. It acts as a community hub, bringing like-minded, creative people together. And its schedule intentionally leaves time for the founders and staff to enjoy life. From Cicada’s inception, Le and Huynh planned to have a beverage program so they could re-create the feeling of a lively pub in Vietnam. These weekend dinners fulfill that goal.

What to eat: Clams steamed with lemongrass, served in a clay vessel, perfect for sharing. Duck tartare that leaves your tongue tingling with heat. Papaya salad and tender segments of eggplant enriched with coconut oil. Monkfish with rice vermicelli, turmeric, and dill. Oxtail stew with red wine and potatoes. Dessert is the lush, tangy yogurt made in house, served with passionfruit reduction.

What to drink: Natural wine, sake, and beer. Like the food menu, the list is perfectly succinct. There is Saigon Export lager, along with a selection each from Somerville breweries Aeronaut and Remnant. There are two sake options, one infused with cucumber. And there are a half-dozen or so natural wine selections from around the world: Huynh walks diners through the offerings, pouring tastes when the decision-making proves difficult.

The takeaway: Cicada Coffee Bar has such a clearly defined atmosphere — eclectic, personal, meticulously curated. It feels wonderful to be here at any time, amid the plants and books and collected furnishings, everything both stylish and functional. But dinner — with a glass of natural wine in hand, gathered with friends for what feels like a small party — is particularly intimate and bolstering to the soul.

Cicada Coffee Bar, 106 Prospect St., Central Square, Cambridge, www.cicadacoffeebar.co. Reservations available via Resy.





















