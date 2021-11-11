Lunch: Time Out Market Boston (401 Park Drive) launches weekday lunch service starting Monday, Nov. 15. To celebrate, they’ll serve special-edition menu items all week. For $20, sample four limited-time dishes such as chicken fingers from BISq , mushroom soup from Revolution Health Kitchen , roast beef sliders from Cusser’s , and ice cream sandwiches from Gelato & Chill . Buy tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/a-taste-of-time-out-tickets-204454517967 .

Openings: Dominican restaurant Las Palmas , the Roslindale spot known for empanadas and guava-basted pork bowls, now has a branch at Harvard University’s Smith Campus Center (1350 Massachusetts Ave.). In Watertown, Arsenal Yards welcomes Condesa , a Mexican restaurant originating in Rhode Island, from brothers Roberto and Ernesto Leon (80 Arsenal Yards Blvd.). On the menu: jalapeno calamari, habanero shrimp, and poblano peppers in walnut sauce.

Chef’s counters: North Cambridge’s cozy Urban Hearth (2263 Massachusetts Ave.) unveils a chef’s counter to celebrate its fifth anniversary, serving a five-course, $120 menu from chef Erin Miller: scallop crudo, ricotta cavatelli, lamb shank torchon. Dine at 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. in groups of up to four daily.

Breakthroughs: Central Square’s Cloud & Spirits (795 Main St.) — in the old Cuchi Cuchi space — changes course with the departure of chef Katie Cheung, who served Korean-inspired dishes like spaghetti in kimchi butter for a short stint this summer.

Now, the restaurant will serve Pacific-inspired, New American dishes drawing inspiration from Southeast Asia and Polynesia, says founder Ronald Liu, who has taken over as chef. (His Blackfin Collective has also launched restaurants such as Love Art Sushi and Love Art Udon.)

“If I had to specifically pick a box to categorize my cooking, I would describe it as Pacific-inspired New American. However, the layers of depth that go into the food is an intersection found somewhere between a love for local New England seasonal commodities, European approaches to technique, and Asian flavor profiles,” he wrote in an e-mail.

Liu says he’s “avoided” calling himself a chef because of insecurity.

“I always hid behind the mask of my brands because it’s easier to deal with criticism when the shots fired aren’t targeted solely on me. However, as of late, when I look back on what my team has built with their perseverance, creativity, energy, and spirit, I’ve come to realize that there really is nothing to be afraid of,” he says.

Try his mushroom ravioli in duck yolk cream sauce, pork belly adobo, and ribeye with radish kimchi Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.