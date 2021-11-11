Young filmmakers are in the spotlight at the Boston International Kids Film Festival, where films created by, for, and about kids return to the Regent Theatre in Arlington Nov. 19-21. More than half of the nearly 60 screened films are student-made, with producers and directors 18 or younger. A pair of documentary films will be featured: “Yung Punx,” which follows kids ages 8 to 12 as they form the band Color Killer for a talent show, and end up playing the main stage at Lalapalooza; and “YOUTH v GOV,” which documents a group of kids’ efforts to sue the federal government over climate change. Films can be accessed online, with some shown at the Regent Theatre throughout the weekend. Color Killer will perform live after the screening of “Yung Punx” Friday night. Festival passes begin at $50 for access to all online and in-person screenings, and question and answer sessions. https://bikff.org/

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce in Bristol, Conn. Connecticut Office of Tourism

SPARKLING LIGHTS AND FROSTY FESTIVITIES

This is the season to enjoy Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce where more than a million glimmering, colorful bulbs will decorate the park in Bristol, Conn. Running from Nov. 26 through Dec. 31, visitors can stroll the grounds to the sound of holiday music, decorate cookies, build a gingerbread house, enjoy photo ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus, sing Christmas carols while riding the North Pole Railway, and more. A changing roster of frosty festivities, include an ugly sweater party, holiday market with offerings from local artisans, gingerbread-themed weekend, all-things-peppermint week, and Kids’ New Year’s Eve celebrations. Adults $24.99; Ages 4-10 $22.99; under 3 are free. Buy online and save $5 off each ticket. 860-583-3300, www.lakecompounce.com/things-to-do/holiday-lights

Hospitality brand onefinestay has unveiled a new collection of chalets for the upcoming ski season in Aspen, Colo., Jackson Hole, Wyo., and Park City, Utah. Handout

THERE:

EXCEPTIONAL CHALETS DEBUT ONLINE

Ski chalets come in all sizes, price points, and levels of comfort. To make the search for your ideal chalet easier for the upcoming ski season, hospitality brand onefinestay has unveiled three new destinations in its chalet collection: Aspen, Colo.; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; and Park City, Utah. Every rental is professionally managed to ensure that guests receive 24/7 support from a dedicated concierge team who can arrange everything from aprés-ski nibbles to grocery delivery and ski lessons for the children, as well as tailoring getaways with adrenaline-pumping experiences such as heli-skiing or dog-sledding. Prices vary according to home choice. For example, Abode at Double Eagle in Park City sleeps 10 from $375/night; while the Abode at Old Town Overlook, also in Park City, sleeps 14 from $895/night. 855-553-4954, www.onefinestay.com/lp/chalet-collection/

Those hoping for a warm winter getaway may want to jump on the Winter Early Birds special offered by Silversands Grenada, where a 100-meter infinity pool leads to Grand Anse Beach. Photo courtesy of Silversands Grenada

EARLY BIRDS GET WINTER DEALS

Those hoping for a warm winter getaway may want to jump on the Winter Early Birds special offered by Silversands Grenada, one of the Spice Island’s most modern resorts. Book by Dec. 17, for travel between Jan. 8 and April 30, and receive a 25-percent-off discount on accommodations and breakfast. For example, a Garden View King, normally $1,125, is reduced to $843,75, including full breakfast for two. Stay in one of the resort’s 43 rooms and suites, or in one of the three- and four-bedroom villas that dot the beach and hillside. Amenities include full-service spa, fitness center, rum and cigar lounge, private airport transfers, two globally inspired restaurants, and more. A stunning 100-meter infinity pool leads to Grand Anse Beach, known for its two miles soft white sand, clear waters, and calm breezes. www.silversandsgrenada.com/resort

A LUXURY RESORT FOR ALL SEASONS

Enjoy the ski-in/ski-out experience at Viewline Resort Snowmass, Autograph Collection, a mid-mountain resort in Snowmass Village, Colo. Reopening on Dec. 1, the property now boasts a four-star rating due to the introduction of luxury services and elevated renovations to its public spaces, and 254 guestrooms and 20 suites. Integral to the resort’s transformation is the addition of signature fine-dining restaurant Stark’s Alpine, as well as après ski pampering at the full-service Lupine Spa, featuring Ayurvedic methods and treatments. Not into skiing? In addition to snowshoeing, ice skating, and snow biking, the resort is promoting multi-season activities, including mountain biking, fly fishing, golf, and more. Rates from $329, standard room; $599, entry level suite. Rates flex based on season and demand. 888-236-2427, www.viewlineresortsnowmass.com/

EVERYWHERE

APP FOR DESIGN-SAVVY TRAVELERS

Travelers looking for accommodations that are as beautifully designed as they are comfortable will want to download Sonder, a hospitality platform that provides a variety of modern design accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully equipped suites and apartments — in over 35 markets spanning 10 countries and three continents. The app gives guests full control over their stay with self-service features, simple check-in, 24/7 on-the-ground support, and additional amenities and services, as well as access to insider city guides that include restaurant and itinerary recommendations. www.sonder.com/

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.