In the midst of leaf peeping season, travelers from across the country are flocking to New England by land — and now, once again, by sea.

US News & World Report has released its 2022 survey of the best cruise lines, outlining a wide variety of options by budget, traveler type, and region. The survey factors in each cruise line’s price, itinerary, amenities, reputation, ship quality, and of course, health and safety assessment from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While far-flung locations like the Caribbean and Mediterranean are on the forefront of many cruise-goers’ minds, New England has a myriad of possibilities when it comes to coastal sightseeing, and nearly every top cruise line offers at least one stop in New England. Destinations like Bar Harbor, Portland, Boston, and Newport made frequent appearances, offering travelers the chance to peep some fall foliage, explore historic sites, or just relax and enjoy the voyage.