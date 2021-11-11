In the midst of leaf peeping season, travelers from across the country are flocking to New England by land — and now, once again, by sea.
US News & World Report has released its 2022 survey of the best cruise lines, outlining a wide variety of options by budget, traveler type, and region. The survey factors in each cruise line’s price, itinerary, amenities, reputation, ship quality, and of course, health and safety assessment from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While far-flung locations like the Caribbean and Mediterranean are on the forefront of many cruise-goers’ minds, New England has a myriad of possibilities when it comes to coastal sightseeing, and nearly every top cruise line offers at least one stop in New England. Destinations like Bar Harbor, Portland, Boston, and Newport made frequent appearances, offering travelers the chance to peep some fall foliage, explore historic sites, or just relax and enjoy the voyage.
“Though most avenues of travel have been impacted throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the cruise industry has seen the most challenges,” said US News travel editor Nicola Wood. However, with COVID-19 vaccines now widely available in the United States, cruise companies have reported new demand that exceeds pre-pandemic levels. “Of the frequent travelers who indicated that they would cruise again, 20 percent are already signed up for their next sailing,” the US News & World Report stated.
Here is the complete list of survey results:
Best Cruises for the Money
- Celebrity Cruises
- Holland America Line
- Royal Caribbean International
- Norwegian Cruise Line
- Carnival Cruise Line
- Princess Cruises
- Costa Cruises
- MSC Cruises
Best Cruises for Luxury
- Viking Ocean Cruises
- Seabourn Cruise Line
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises
- Azamara
- Crystal Cruises
- Silversea Cruises
- Oceania Cruises
Best Cruises for Families
- Disney Cruise Line
- Royal Caribbean International
- Carnival Cruise Line
- Norwegian Cruise Line
- MSC Cruises
- Costa Cruises
Best Cruises for Couples
- Viking Ocean Cruises
- Seabourn Cruise Line
- Azamara
- Crystal Cruises
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises
- Celebrity Cruises
- Oceania Cruises
- Silversea Cruises
- Cunard Line
- Holland America Line
Best Cruises in the Mediterranean
- Viking Ocean Cruises
- Seabourn Cruise Line
- Azamara
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises
- Celebrity Cruises
- Oceania Cruises
- Crystal Cruises
- Costa Cruises
- MSC Cruises
- Silversea Cruises
- Holland America Line
- Norwegian Cruise Line
- Princess Cruises
- Royal Caribbean International
- Cunard Line
Best Cruises in the Caribbean
- Disney Cruise Line
- Celebrity Cruises
- Seabourn Cruise Line
- Royal Caribbean International
- Crystal Cruises
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises
- Holland America Line
- Carnival Cruise Line
- Norwegian Cruise Line
- Oceania Cruises
- Princess Cruises
- MSC Cruises
