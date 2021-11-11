When Jacqui Lewis was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last year, she took the passion and drive she brought to her career as a successful travel industry executive to create a foundation to raise money for cancer research, trials, and new treatments. “It’s not right that cancers that are considered rare make up 22 percent of cancers but get only 3 percent of [research] funding,” said Lewis, 55, who has stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma, also known as bile duct cancer. She started a nonprofit foundation called The Rare Initiative ( therareinitiative.com ) and, to date, has raised nearly $460,000 — with a goal of surpassing $1 million — for the Henri and Belinda Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies at Massachusetts General Hospital. Lewis, who started her own travel business selling student travel packages as an undergraduate at Penn State, went on to found several successful travel companies and is now president and managing director of the US division of the UK-based Audley Travel, which specializes in customized travel itineraries. We caught up with the Philadelphia native, who lives in Marblehead with her two children, Evan, 18, and Anjelica, 16, and their “psychotic” Pomeranian, Cali, to talk about all things travel.

Advertisement

Having worked in the travel industry for 35 years, I am lucky to have traveled extensively and all over the world. I would have to say Botswana with my two children was the best so far. It is a rare gift to experience something for the first time all together, and great for my children to learn about the conservation work being done in the country, as well as the plight facing many countries regarding poaching and big-game hunting, which is clearly something we could never support. Safari is the ultimate age leveler – it doesn’t matter if you’re 15 or 50, seeing the “Big Five” [lion, leopard, black rhinoceros, African bush elephant, and the African buffalo] in the wild for the first time turns everybody into a wide-eyed child.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Advertisement

It depends on where I am. All bets are off when it comes to vacation dining . . . happy to load up on pasta in Italy, seafood by the sea, or shaved ice in Hawaii. I enjoy trying local cuisine – usually accompanied by a glass of Burgundy – in off-the-tourist-track restaurants. Although since treatment, it is more likely to be celery juice.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Antarctica because it’s something truly unique – a once-in-a-lifetime experience; like nothing else on Earth. We planned to go last year but canceled due to COVID. I am hoping to get to go one day if treatment allows.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

Eye mask. Sleep is life.

Aisle or window?

I prefer the window. I like to not have to worry about one side of me hitting the person next to me or getting kicked when others are walking down the aisle. I also find I can sleep leaning against the window, but I have mastered sleep anywhere when I travel pretty well over the years.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

My family didn’t have the means to travel when I was a child. A great road trip was really fun for us. I remember piling in the car with a paper map, driving for hours playing random games and listening to music from a cassette tape in the car. Once we arrived at our destination, it was about the people we met and the experiences we shared together as family.

Advertisement

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

I like to book myself into a massage when I first arrive to take away some of the travel fatigue and set me up for my adventure.

JULIET PENNINGTON