Q. I have been with the same man in a committed relationship for over six years now. We became “friends” on social media about two years ago, but the rest of his “friend list” is blocked to me. Mine is wide open for him to see; I have nothing to hide.

I asked him about this, and both times he threw out some excuse about how he isn’t good with social media. He didn’t answer my questions and then changed the subject.

I let it go until recently, when a friend said that it would be unacceptable to her, as that is keeping me separate from a big part of his life . . . and . . . who is he hiding on the list of friends? He does compartmentalize his life (or maybe just me); I have only on a few occasions been invited to family holiday functions (ones that he knew I wouldn’t be able to attend due to me working most holidays). I’ve never been invited to gatherings with his group of friends from a recreational sport league, and I was only recently introduced to one family member. I feel disrespected. Am I wrong to expect my beau of six-plus years to be more open with his life?

— Compartmentalized

A. “Am I wrong to expect my beau of six-plus years to be more open with his life?”

You’re not wrong if it’s what you want from a relationship. It also makes sense that you want to meet more important people in his life, because it’s another way of getting to know him. It’s a way to feel partnered. I’m all for having separate lives, privacy, and nights out with friends without a significant other, but you feel hidden. That’s no good. And after six years, yeah, this is a little suspicious!

If you haven’t asked him about this, get to it. The “friend list” social media stuff is less important — to me, at least. His real-life community is where you want to start.

Maybe focus on how nice it felt to meet one family member. Is there anyone else in his life you’ve been curious about? What about making plans with a few friends? A double date?

Make it clear you’re not asking to crash everything; it’s about the limitations of the status quo and how they make you feel. Maybe he wants to limit the potential of the relationship. If so, you need to know that, too. If he can’t talk about this or make changes, you should think about whether this can last. You don’t want a compartmentalized life.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

It was a different story back five to six years ago when you started to date; that’s when you should’ve brought up your concerns. Obviously you can change anything about a relationship at any point in time, but it seems unlikely that you two will ever be on the same page. LUPELOVE

I would be more worried about how your relationship is going in real life than the fact that he’s hiding his friends list on Facebook. Social media isn’t real life and maybe your bf isn’t as obsessed with it as you are? If you’ve been together six years, you should be more integrated into his real life friends and family groups. You’re going to have to talk to him about this but don’t bring up the social media piece. SURFERROSA

If he invites you to Thanksgiving or Christmas knowing you can’t go, surprise him and say you got the day off and you’ll join him. See what happens. FREEADVICEFORYOU

Catch Season 5 of Meredith Goldstein's Love Letters podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen. Columns and responses are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters, questions, and comments to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.




