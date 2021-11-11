The bodies of two deceased people were found in a vehicle Thursday afternoon on Columbia Road in Dorchester, police said.
Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said authorities were called at 1:21 p.m. to the area of 124 Columbia Rd.
Boyle couldn’t confirm the ages or genders of the deceased.
Asked if the bodies had any outward signs of trauma, Boyle said homicide detectives hadn’t been called to the scene.
Further information wasn’t immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information’s released.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.