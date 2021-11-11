A residential building in Cambridge was evacuated after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected Thursday evening, the fire department said.
Firefighters responded to 1200 Massachusetts Ave. after high levels of gas were detected at about 5:15 p.m., a fire department spokesperson said in an e-mail.
Officials took air samples and began ventilating the building shortly thereafter, the fire department said on Twitter.
Residents were evaluated, but no injuries were reported, the fire department said.
The building was ventilated, carbon monoxide readings were down to zero, a fire department spokesperson said.
Residents were allowed back into the building at about 7:30 p.m., according to the spokesperson.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.