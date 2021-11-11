Eiden Spilker is a sophomore at Brown University studying architecture. On October 24th, 2021, he celebrated two years of sobriety. He talked about his experience with Globe Rhode Island.

The summer before college, I was consumed by drugs and alcohol. Every waking moment, if I wasn’t actively using, I was thinking about using.

I wasn’t aware of the extent of my addiction until it became the most dominating force in my life. Most of my relationships in college were shallow as I isolated and drew into myself. I ended my first semester receiving credit for only one class and failing my other three. As my physical health deteriorated and medication changes left me disoriented, I spiraled downward. I found out during winter break that year one of my closest friends at Brown committed suicide. And at that point, I gave up.