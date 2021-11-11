Eiden Spilker is a sophomore at Brown University studying architecture. On October 24th, 2021, he celebrated two years of sobriety. He talked about his experience with Globe Rhode Island.
The summer before college, I was consumed by drugs and alcohol. Every waking moment, if I wasn’t actively using, I was thinking about using.
I wasn’t aware of the extent of my addiction until it became the most dominating force in my life. Most of my relationships in college were shallow as I isolated and drew into myself. I ended my first semester receiving credit for only one class and failing my other three. As my physical health deteriorated and medication changes left me disoriented, I spiraled downward. I found out during winter break that year one of my closest friends at Brown committed suicide. And at that point, I gave up.
I ended up in a psychiatric ward and then transitioned to a recovery center. I resisted treatment. I compared myself with other patients and convinced myself that I didn’t have a problem because I was “just” smoking and drinking. While I wasn’t ready to commit to sobriety, I became more self-aware of my use. It took almost three years later for me to decide to get sober for myself. It wasn’t a sudden epiphany or a clear rock bottom. Rather, my life was gradually falling apart, and I had to make a change.
When I first got sober, thoughts about substance use were still overwhelming—constantly thinking about how to not engage. But as I dipped back into life, it started occupying less of my thoughts as other things filled their place.
I eventually reached the point where I felt comfortable re-engaging with school and returned to Brown in the fall of 2020. On-campus, it became clear how much I had changed. I was able to dedicate my energy to my passions like architecture and music and build meaningful relationships.
I’m grateful for the life I have now. It wouldn’t be possible if I hadn’t gotten sober.
— Eiden Spilker, 24, Providence, R.I.