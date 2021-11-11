At about 1:10 p.m. Oct. 28, Wareham firefighters responded to Cumberland Farms in West Wareham for a motor vehicle accident. It turned out that a vehicle had backed up into a gas pump, and the impact caused the pump to break away from its foundation. Crew members from Engine 1 secured the area and stood by until the vehicle was removed from the scene. Engine 1 Captain Mark Rogers said thanks to the emergency shear valve — which is installed on pumps to stop the flow of fuel in the event of a collision like this one — the gasoline remained contained and no one was hurt. “There were no injuries and no spillage of gas, because the emergency shear valve did its job,” Rogers said.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

CLUMSY THIEF

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4, Somerville police responded to the area of Central and Vernon streets for a report of an attempted robbery. The female victim told officers that while she was walking on Central Street, a teenage boy came up running behind her and snatched her purse. The thief then tripped and fell and she was able to retrieve her purse. A witness reported seeing the suspect enter a white vehicle.

SUPERHERO MOVE

On Oct. 29, Sharon police tweeted that a parent of a middle schooler told police Chief Donald Brewer that a school bus had to stop the day before because the road was blocked by a tree that fell during the recent nor’easter. A Sharon police officer drove up and singlehandedly moved the tree out of the way. “Chief Brewer was told that the bus burst into clapping and proceeded to school,” police tweeted. “The men and women of the SPD are extraordinary people who do amazing things in our community every day.”

LOST AND FOUND

At 3:11 p.m. Nov. 3, Peabody police received a call from a boy who said he got on the wrong MBTA bus and he didn’t know where he was. An officer was sent out, located the lost youth, and gave him a ride home.

NOT A TREAT

At 6:45 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31, Wilmington police received a call from a resident who said their child “got some sort of needle in their trick or treat bag.” According to the log entry, the needle turned out to be a diabetic testing kit — and police determined that it was “possibly an oversight” and was mistakenly placed in the child’s bag.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.