“I write to you this evening to inform you that during the school day today, several students began arguing, which quickly escalated into a physical fight,” Miller wrote. “Faculty quickly intervened. However, the faculty were injured as the students failed to immediately respond to intervention.”

Miller confirmed details of the fight in an email message to the school community.

Faculty members at Stoughton High School were injured Wednesday when they tried to break up a fight among several students, Administrative Principal Juliette Miller said.

The note didn’t detail the extent of the injuries, and Miller didn’t immediately return an email seeking further comment Thursday morning.

“Several students took the opportunity to video the altercation with their cellphones and posted these videos on social media,” Miller wrote. “In order to resolve the matter, the school was placed into a shelter in place.”

She said school resource officers responded and helped staff deescalate the situation, and the shelter-in-place order was lifted once things were “resolved.” Miller assured families that violence in the building isn’t tolerated.

“Consequences for engaging in physical fights, disrupting the school day, failing to comply with adult intervention or direction and injuring faculty members can include lengthy suspensions or expulsion,” Miller wrote.

She said students are urged to seek out counseling, peer mediation, and other supports when they’re not getting along.

Documenting fights with electronic devices also is unacceptable, Miller continued.

She wrote that “using devices to record fights, or students and/or faculty without their permission is not only prohibited in school, but is against everything we stand for as Black Knights. We strive to develop responsible citizens who respect and care about others.”

Miller said the school will review its policies on cellphone use in school, and look at ways to better educate students on responsible behavior.

The Stoughton fight follows other recent incidents of violence at Massachusetts schools.

Principal Patricia M. Lampron of the Henderson School in Dorchester was knocked unconscious last week outside the school, allegedly by a 16-year-old girl who became angry when Lampron told her to leave the premises because the school day had ended.

And in Lawrence, 14 students were involved in altercations at Lawrence High on Oct. 8, school officials said. Four days later, staff members were injured while trying to break up a fight. The next day, three students were arrested in an incident at the end of the school day, officials said.

