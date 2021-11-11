Human bone fragments that were recently found in Lincoln, N.H., may date back to the 18th century, authorities said.

The bone fragments were discovered in the ground during a construction project in the area of Loon Mountain on Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post by New Hampshire State Police.

Police said the bone fragments were found in existing soil and did not appear to have been recently transported to the site, and based on radiocarbon dating, there’s a 95.4 percent probability that the individual died anywhere from 1774 to 1942 and a 68.2 percent probability that he or she died between 1718 and 1893. The bones are believed to be from an adult female or small-statured male, and there was no apparent trauma showing on the fragments, police said in the post.