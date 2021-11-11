Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 185.3 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Thursday! I’m Dan McGowan and the remake of “Legends of the Hidden Temple” is very dissappointing. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Fully vaccinated: 748,250 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 294

Test-positive rate: 2.2 percent

Currently hospitalized: 107

Total deaths: 2,887

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health. Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter.

Leading off

It’s Veterans Day, so don’t forget to thank any current or former members of our armed services for everything they’ve done for our country.

Advertisement

With that in mind, I asked Kasim Yarn, the state’s director of veterans affairs, about the work he’s doing and how the state could better support our veterans.

Q: On the homepage of your website, there’s a message: “Every day is Veterans Day.” What’s the number one thing Rhode Islanders can do to support veterans?

Yarn: With over 60,000 veterans, active duty and guard members calling Rhode Island home, I start every day with a commitment to making life better for those who protect our freedom and our country. The simplest thing one can do is to thank a veteran for their service, but I think the most important thing is to connect with a veteran, and we’re everywhere – your neighbor, co-worker, public servants, that mom in the pick-up line at school. Ask us about our service, because it’s really something special to hear a veteran talking about their experience, especially our older veterans.

Q: Rhode Island has a significant affordable housing problem. How is your office helping veterans find housing?

Yarn: As a member of the Rhode Island Continuum of Care Board, I’m actively engaged in the policy discussions and planning process regarding the lack of affordable housing and its impacts upon homelessness. Successful policy interventions must unpack the complicated causes of homelessness, but Governor Dan McKee’s initial investment of $5 million for creation of additional shelter beds is a great start. At my agency, we provide Veterans Grant funding to partners – such as Operation Stand Down and Veterans, Inc. – who run comprehensive legal counseling programs helping with evictions, and also provide permanent supportive, transitional and recovery housing to Veterans. We are able to make referrals to partners such at these through RIServes.

Advertisement

Q: Last year, your office launched VetCorps at all three of our state colleges to help active duty and veteran students adjust to campus life. Tell us more about that program.

Yarn: The VetCorps program is part of our RIServes network and has proven to be a very successful partnership with AmeriCorps and the state’s institutes of higher education. Through VetCorps, we’ve placed VetCorps Navigators – basically peer mentors – on campus at CCRI, RIC and URI, and with students returning to on-campus learning over the past year, we’ve seen great engagement with the student veteran population. Speaking from experience, it can be tough to be the older active duty or veteran student in the college class. You have unique challenges, and the veteran college experience is often very different. However, veterans bring countless strengths and the VetCorps program is ensuring student veterans are successful throughout their college career, and in turn, beyond as flourishing members of the vibrant Rhode Island community.

Advertisement

Q: The state’s got $1.1 billion in American Rescue Plan funding. What’s the top priority for your office?

Yarn: At the Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services, we work to ensure every veteran, and their family members, can flourish and be successful in Rhode Island. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve responded to the needs of Rhode Island veterans, active duty and guard members, and their families who have faced negative health, economic, social and emotional impacts brought about by COVID-19 and ancillary factors. Our top priorities include Veterans Service Grants, VetCorps, veteran transportation assistance, and the Military Family Relief Program. We also want to support the R.I. Women Warriors program because we see that the pandemic and its economic fallout have a regressive effect on gender equality, as well as the fact that domestic, sexual, and other forms of violence have gone underreported.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ On this week’s edition of the Rhode Island Report podcast, Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Providence College professor Eric Hirsch about the state’s homelessness problem. Read more.

⚓ Jennifer Lima, a new member of the North Kingstown School Committee, had voted in February to fire veteran basketball coach and teacher Aaron Thomas for conducting private “body fat tests” on naked teenage male athletes. Then, the allegations hit home. Read more.

⚓ How the new federal infrastructure bill will affect Rhode Islanders. Read more.

⚓ The Equity Council, which helps to shape the state’s COVID-19 response, is not a “public body” for purposes of the state Open Meetings Act, so it did not violate that law when it kept a reporter from covering a meeting, the attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ State-run Eleanor Slater Hospital has received just six vaccinated nurses to help replace the remaining unvaccinated staff. Read more.Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

Also in the Globe

⚓ At the Boston Marathon, fitness coach Meghan Roth, 34, of Minnesota, was cruising along at just over six minutes a mile. But suddenly, she went into cardiac arrest, stumbled, and then collapsed midstride. This is the story of how she was saved. a guide to the best new Boston-area restaurants. Read more.

⚓ Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey reflects on her short, but historic, term and her accomplishments. Read more.

⚓ A deep dive on the Red Sox payroll and their off-season possibilities. Read more.

Our journalism relies on support from readers like you. Please help us continue our mission with a subscription to the Globe. Here’s a special deal for Rhode Island.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee is attending a wreath laying at Veterans Memorial Park in North Kingstown at 9 a.m. and then hosting a Veterans Day ceremony in Bristol at 2 p.m.

⚓ US Senator Jack Reed will attend a Veterans Day ceremony at Brown University at 11 a.m.

Advertisement

⚓ Grey Sail Brewing is holding its 10th anniversary bash in Westerly between noon and 8 p.m.

My previous column

Rhode Island is facing a math crisis, but there are ways to fix it.

If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Providence College professor Eric Hirsch about how to help the homeless in Rhode Island. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow. Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.