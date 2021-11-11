The officer, whose family stood waiting, walked through the emergency room exit on Albany Street limping and with a bandage around his leg just after 3 p.m. He grinned as more than 70 officers who had gathered to show support shook his hand and offered hugs after the salute and a round of applause.

A large contingent of Boston officers and state troopers saluted Thursday afternoon as the officer was released from Boston Medical Center.

The last of the three Boston police officers wounded when a suspect allegedly shot them during a standoff Tuesday on Ferndale Street in Dorchester was released from the hospital Thursday.

A few hospital employees watched from second and third-floor windows.

A black Ford truck was parked outside of the emergency room waiting for him. He got into the back seat before the truck pulled away down Albany Street towards Massachusetts Avenue.

An officer who was shot during a lengthy standoff at a house in Dorchester on Tuesday is released from BMC and greeted by State Police and members of the BPD. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The officers were wounded after a lengthy standoff at 29 Ferndale St. which began about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when police responded to a call reporting a person with a gun and learned the suspect was threatening others inside an apartment there, said Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long during a briefing that night at the scene.

When officers tried to engage with him, Long said, the suspect barricaded himself inside.

The SWAT team and negotiators were then brought to the scene and the standoff continued for five to six hours, Long said, before the suspect abruptly opened fire, striking three officers.

The suspect was shot multiple times, Long said, and was later pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted on the suspect to determine the exact cause of death. His name has not been released.

The injured officers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The other two injured officers were released Tuesday night.

The deadly violence Tuesday followed an earlier case Saturday in Dorchester, when an officer was stabbed in the neck and his alleged assailant fatally shot by another officer who responded to a domestic violence call on Ingleside Street.

Long told reporters Tuesday that the recent confrontations “highlight the dangers” of police work and praised the “courage and bravery” of the officers attacked on Tuesday and Saturday.





