Ronald J. Resmini, who filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of victims of the 2003 nightclub fire, said that while fewer people lost their lives when crowds surged the stage at Astroworld , it raises similar questions about overcrowding, the actions of performers and public officials, and the potential liability of everyone involved with putting on the event.

PROVIDENCE — Lawyers involved in The Station nightclub fire , which left 100 dead in Rhode Island in 2003, predict the Travis Scott concertat the Astroworld festival, which left eight dead in Houston, will result in “huge, huge, huge” settlements and possible criminal charges.

“It does remind me of The Station,” Resmini told the Globe on Thursday. In some ways, the conduct of key players in Friday’s concert appears to be more “egregious,” he said.

Scott, a rapper famous for whipping fans into a frenzy, has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges tied to stirring up crowds at previous concerts, and he is being sued by a concertgoer who says he was partially paralyzed when he was pushed from a balcony at a 2017 concert after Scott allegedly encouraged people to jump.

Resmini said performers such as Scott pack fans into standing-room venues and “whip them up” while ignoring potential dangers. “It’s like they take out a pair of dice and roll it and take their chances,” he said.

Resmini said Scott squandered the opportunity to defuse the situation when he saw an ambulance in the crowd at Friday’s show. “He had chance to do something,” he said. “Whether it would have made a difference remains to be seen, but if anyone could have made a difference, it was him.”

By Wednesday, 46 lawsuits had been filed in connection with the Astroland concert, according to Billboard.

Resmini, whose law firm has offices in Providence and Seekonk, predicted the list of defendants will grow to include performers, entertainment giant Live Nation, concert promoter ScoreMore, the company responsible for security, insurance companies, and even radio and TV stations that promoted the event. Houston also might face litigation since the police chief raised safety concerns with Scott before the concert, he said.

“Anybody who ever touched that program is a potential target,” he said.

The Astroworld litigation stands an excellent chance of success, Resmini said. “No question,” he said. “If The Station fire (litigation) was like a B-plus, this is A-plus.”

While it’s impossible to predict how large settlements will be, Resmini said, “It will be huge, huge, huge money.”

He said, “It’s one of those cases where not only will they get what it’s worth, they get way more than what it’s worth because of the confluence of gross negligence and the irresponsibility of those who were supposed to be responsible for their protection.”

Resmini said it’s also possible that criminal charges will be filed over the Astroworld deaths, just as they were following The Station fire.

“In Rhode Island, there was lots of pressure to have someone pay the price,” he said. “Pressure dictates results, and there will be tons of pressure in Houston.”

Following The Station fire, civil lawsuits from victims and their families resulted in a total of $176 million from 65 defendants, including the state of Rhode Island, the town of West Warwick, a soundproofing foam company, and promoters.

The Station nightclub owners, Michael and Jeffrey Derderian, pleaded no contest to 100 counts of involuntary manslaughter. Michael Derderian was sentenced to the Adult Correctional Institutions and served two years and nine months, while Jeffrey Derderian was placed on three years’ probation and ordered to serve 500 hours of community service.

Daniel Biechele, the Great White tour manager who lit the pyrotechnics that sparked The Station fire, pleaded guilty to 100 counts of involuntary manslaughter and served less than half of his four-year sentence.

Thomas G. Briody, the attorney who represented Biechele, on Thursday said that he remains in touch with Biechele. “He is moving on with his life,” he said. “But this is something he carries with him every day.”

Briody said he would not be surprised if criminal charges are filed in the Astroworld case, and he expects lawsuits to be filed against a range of people and organizations.

“I would expect the artists and the venue and the promoters to be sued,” he said. “I do recall from The Station nightclub case that the litigation went after virtually anyone who conceivably had exposure, including the alcohol distributors.”

Briody said he is not that familiar with Scott. But, he said, “He has history of what I’d politely describe as reckless behavior and a history of people being injured at his concerts.”

While the 30-year-old Scott is a relatively young performer, Briody said, “It’s shocking to me that the entertainment industry is still dealing with this kind of occurrence and putting the very people who support these artists at risk.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.