A 25-year-old man died after he crashed his motorcycle on Route 2 in Athol Wednesday evening, according to State Police.
Curtis Byner of Athol was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred around 4 p.m., State Police said in a statement.
He had been driving a 2002 Honda motorcycle when he crashed on the eastbound side of the highway, the statement said.
The crash closed Route 2 for several hours. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, State Police said.
