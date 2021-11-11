His wife, Mary, had made him a promise long ago: She’d get him the best possible care. The fact that the state-run hospital is still letting unvaccinated workers care for patients and still can’t get into compliance with the state’s own health care worker COVID-19 vaccine mandate — one of very few facilities in the state with that dubious distinction — is making it more difficult for her to keep that promise.

PROVIDENCE —Michael Sicco has been a patient at Eleanor Slater Hospital’s Regan unit for five years. He has persevered through a lot after his ALS diagnosis, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which made Sicco, who cannot breathe without the help of a ventilator, particularly vulnerable.

Advertisement

“That’s not acceptable,” Mary Sicco said in an interview. “The exposure even in one day could be a fatal exposure to someone like Michael. We’ve worked too hard. We’ve navigated all the stages of this disease, and now at the end stage, he deserves as much protection and care as he ever has.”

The state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital has about 200 patients across its campuses in Burrillville and Cranston. Its patients have a variety of conditions, but one thing in common: They’re all vulnerable to COVID-19. Not least among those are the ventilator patients like Michael Sicco, 77, on Regan 5 in Cranston. Sicco himself has been vaccinated and got a booster shot, and recovered from a bout with COVID before that in January, but with an unpredictable virus, Mary still worries for her husband and his fellow patients.

In September, the state announced a vaccine mandate for workers at state-licensed health care facilities. That included both privately owned and publicly run institutions, from nonprofit Lifespan’s network of acute-care facilities to Eleanor Slater Hospital, which has been under scrutiny for most of this year over a variety of financial and patient-care issues.

Advertisement

Rhode Island’s health care vaccine mandate, when it was first announced, had significant teeth and little wiggle room: If a worker at a state-licensed facility wasn’t vaccinated by Oct. 1, they wouldn’t be allowed in the building. And although the state would make medical exemptions, no religious exemptions would apply. About a week and a half before the mandate was set to take effect, though, the state announced that unvaccinated workers could continue to work if they were critical to patient care; health care facilities would have 30 days to replace unvaccinated health care workers with vaccinated ones, and enforcement would start right away. Ninety-two facilities needed more time.

Thirty days came and went, and while scores of other facilities managed to get in compliance, still Eleanor Slater Hospital had not replaced any unvaccinated workers with vaccinated ones. The first real move toward replacement did not happen until Wednesday, when the state said six vaccinated registered nurses were in orientation. Once they finished orientation, the hospital would have six unvaccianted direct-care workers and four partially vaccinated workers until they could be replaced, too, the state said.

Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket was the only other hospital to receive a notice of violation. That hospital said it had placed 21 unvaccinated workers on leave, which would leave Eleanor Slater Hospital as potentially the only hospital in the state still using unvaccinated workers. (The state Department of Health on Thursday said that Landmark would have the opportunity to demonstrate its compliance at a hearing, which it has not requested yet.) The Health Department has been unable to verify the compliance of some other health care facilities, but no other hospitals.

Advertisement

Mary Sicco, meanwhile, is learning about most of this second-hand. She said she’d learned more via The Boston Globe and her state representative, Julie A. Casimiro, than she has through people at Eleanor Slater Hospital.

“I just can’t seem to get Slater to be serious about these matters with me,” Sicco said. “And I think they do know better.”

Sicco, who lived with Michael for most of their 52 years of marriage in their native East Greenwich and now lives in North Kingstown, has had issues with Eleanor Slater Hospital before. According to a Department of Health review, the hospital worked to discharge her husband without telling her about it. (The Department of Health regulates Eleanor Slater Hospital, but does not run it. The Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals does. Both fall under the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services.)

Michael Sicco, a retired state worker and Air National Guard veteran, was diagnosed about six and a half years ago, Mary Sicco said in an interview on Veterans Day. ALS, also called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that robs patients of their ability to move, speak and eventually breathe. There is no cure. Sicco said she also hasn’t been able to get assurances that unvaccinated workers, whoever they are, wouldn’t be scheduled to care for vulnerable patients on ventilators like her husband.

Advertisement

Eleanor Slater Hospital’s general lack of communication with her about the vaccine status of the people caring for Michael seems part and parcel of the hospital system’s approach to other issues, Mary Sicco said.

“They seem to not be bothered by public outcry and voices like mine,” Sicco said. “There seems to be an arrogance about the way they administer. They don’t feel the accountability is necessary.”

Where does the buck stop? For Sicco, certainly with Governor Dan McKee’s office. She also thinks Womazetta Jones, the secretary of the parent office, and BHDDH’s director, Richard Charest, have responsibility.

On Wednesday, McKee was asked whether he was disappointed that the state’s own hospital couldn’t get into compliance with the state’s own vaccine requirements.

“I think disappointed is the wrong word,” McKee said, although it is one he has used in the past.

He said other hospitals have flexibility about patient admissions;if a court orders a patient to Eleanor Slater, they have no choice but to take them.

“The circumstances at that hospital are significantly different” than at other hospitals, McKee said. He added: “We have to make sure the patients are taken care of. I’d certainly like to see more people vaccinated. I think we’re down to a very small number now.”

Sicco said she differed in multiple respects. For one, she said using unvaccinated workers to care for seriously ill patients should never be the answer to a staffing crisis. She has experience to back up her opinion, as a registered nurse of 52 years.

Advertisement

Also, she added: “I would say to you, I’m extremely disappointed.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.