A Globe reporter at the scene reports that Commander Thomas Verdi says they are involved in negotiations.

PROVIDENCE — Authorities are involved in telephone negotiations with an armed man who has barricaded himself inside a barbershop in the Federal Hill neighborhood known for its abundance of Italian restaurants and culture.

Police ask that people avoid the area.

Some onlookers stand on the street and atop the roof of Tony's Colonial Food to watch a police situation on Atwells Avenue in the Federal Hill neighborhood. Brian Amaral

Rick Simone, executive director of the Federal Hill Commerce Association, said he is currently being told to stay inside his building because he is not far away from where the suspect has barricaded himself. The suspect is believed to be inside a barbershop near the 300 block of Atwells Avenue.

Advertisement

Simone said the man was seen in and around several businesses brandishing a firearm. He was observed by an officer and allegedly ran.

Federal Hill is blocked off around Tony’s Colonial Food, where some onlookers are standing atop the roof of the market. People are eating inside nearby restaurants.

There is a large police presence, and the typically bustling neighborhood is quiet.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits. Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44. Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.