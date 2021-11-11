US Marine Corps Major Chris Flood stood with his daughter Ava Flood, age 8, during a ceremony at Quincy's Merrymount Park after the Quincy Veterans Day parade.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe StaffColasa Pichardo, mother of Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo, placed a kiss on the brick honoring her daughter, which was revealed at the Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial in Boston's South End. Rosario Pichardo, a Lawrence native who was killed this year in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan, was honored at the event. Erin Clark/Globe StaffMembers of the US Marine Corps stood guard during the Veterans Day Celebration at the Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial Plaza in the South End.Erin Clark/Globe StaffSenator Elizabeth Warren hugged Antonio Molina, president of the Puerto Rican Veterans Association, while attending the ceremony in the South End.Erin Clark/Globe StaffUS Marine Corps member Jonathan Hansen and 7-year-old Aiden Cirino traded fist bumps at the plaza.Erin Clark/Globe StaffLieutenant Colonel Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse Jr. (left), a member of the Tuskegee Airmen and a World War II veteran, laughed with state Veterans Services Secretary Cheryl Lussier Poppe, Governor Charlie Baker, and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito as he was presented with a Community Achievement Award during the annual Veterans Day observance at Faneuil Hall. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffThe Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company bore the colors as top-ranking officials walked through to find their seats during the annual Veterans Day observance at Faneuil Hall. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffAmerican Legion Commander Anthony Dias held his hand over his heart during an invocation at the Faneuil Hall ceremony.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffIsla Powers, 6, prepared to march in the Veterans Day parade in South Boston.Lane Turner/Globe Staff