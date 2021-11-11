fb-pixel Skip to main content
US Marine Corps Major Chris Flood stood with his daughter Ava Flood, age 8, during a ceremony at Quincy's Merrymount Park after the Quincy Veterans Day parade.
Colasa Pichardo, mother of Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo, placed a kiss on the brick honoring her daughter, which was revealed at the Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial in Boston's South End. Rosario Pichardo, a Lawrence native who was killed this year in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan, was honored at the event.
Members of the US Marine Corps stood guard during the Veterans Day Celebration at the Puerto Rican Veterans Memorial Plaza in the South End.
Senator Elizabeth Warren hugged Antonio Molina, president of the Puerto Rican Veterans Association, while attending the ceremony in the South End.
US Marine Corps member Jonathan Hansen and 7-year-old Aiden Cirino traded fist bumps at the plaza.
Lieutenant Colonel Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse Jr. (left), a member of the Tuskegee Airmen and a World War II veteran, laughed with state Veterans Services Secretary Cheryl Lussier Poppe, Governor Charlie Baker, and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito as he was presented with a Community Achievement Award during the annual Veterans Day observance at Faneuil Hall.
The Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company bore the colors as top-ranking officials walked through to find their seats during the annual Veterans Day observance at Faneuil Hall.
American Legion Commander Anthony Dias held his hand over his heart during an invocation at the Faneuil Hall ceremony.
Isla Powers, 6, prepared to march in the Veterans Day parade in South Boston.
