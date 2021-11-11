The Phil will begin its new full season in December with Holiday Pops, and continue through May - ending with a weekend of music by singer-songwriter Billy Joel.

It will be the first indoor, in-person event for the 75-person professional orchestra since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered public buildings in March of 2020, although there have been some outdoor and virtual performances.

The Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra will be back live at Memorial Hall - as part of “America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration - performing the apt “Seasons of Renewal” featuring Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” on Nov. 19.

“Everyone is very excited about coming back,” said Executive Director Kim Corben. “There is nothing more healing than music and friends.”

Advertisement

Corben said masks will be required for the audience in the 1,500-seat facility. All performers, staff and volunteers must be vaccinated and wear masks, as well, she said.

Woodwind and brass players will remove their masks only when playing, she said. A children’s chorus that participates in the Holiday Pops shows will sing while masked, she said. And the traditional march of children dropping donated toys into a huge toy chest, while the orchestra plays, will become a virtual toy drive.

In other safety measures, Memorial Hall runs an air filter purification system every night after rehearsals and concerts, and has extra sanitation protocols in place, Corben said.

“Our priority number one is the safety of all in attendance,” said music director and conductor Steven Karidoyanes. “But a close second is everything else - great music, great experience, happy, happy crowd.”

Except for two years during World War II, (cq) the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra has been operating continuously since 1913. Although musicians couldn’t play regularly in the pandemic, the Phil retained its staff and Karidoyanes, who has been with the Phil since 1994, recently signed a five-year contract renewal, Corben said.

Advertisement

“We have a very loyal donor base,” she said. When concerts were cancelled in 2020, she said, many people donated their ticket prices rather than be reimbursed - to the tune of close to $70,000.

“We will preserve this orchestra together,” Corben wrote on the Phil’s webpage. “We are in charge of this legacy. We need it in our lives and in our community now and for generations to come.”

Information about the Nov. 19 concert - which also includes music by American composers - and the full 2021-2022 season is available at plymouthphil.org.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.