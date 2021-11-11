“Seemore the Seagull,” a 34-page book available in hardcover and paperback, was published by Leaning Rock Press in June. In the story, the feathered people-watcher feels a responsibility to help sunbathers of “different colors, shapes, and size” on Revere Beach get along. When a children’s fight over beach toys escalates to destroying each other’s sandcastles, he teaches them to share and work cooperatively to build a sandcastle that makes them all happy.

The retired college professor turned prolific artist has now added children’s book author to his resume — and he has a seagull to thank for the inspiration.

In 35 years as a professional musician, Ralph Tufo of Winthrop has released 11 CD recordings and written more than 50 songs, three full-length musicals, several short plays, and some poetry.

A page with a picture of a tear rolling down the bird’s eye reads, “People are a puzzle, thought Seemore. They are an odd lot. They think they’re so different, but really they’re not. To me they all seem similar; they all act the same. They’re never wrong; someone else is to blame. I see it all from my Revere Beach wall. Why do some people refuse, to see things at all? Even with binoculars, they can’t see eye to eye. When I see children fight, it really makes me cry.”

Despite Seemore’s wise lessons in tolerance, however, he embraces a seagull’s traditional instincts — such as enjoying a leftover seafood dinner from his favorite trash can at Kelly’s Roast Beef.

On another page, an illustration of Seemore brazenly straddling a basket of french fries while clutching a tomato slice in his beak is accompanied by the verses, “Sometimes he’d catch fried clams tossed his way. It was a friendly game that children would play. When he was extra hungry and just couldn’t wait, he’d snatch a sandwich off somebody’s plate.”

At the end, tired from his escapades, Seemore flies home to dream of fries, clams, and maybe “a morning tide, that will sweep away all the fears that we hide.”

Ralph Tufo grew up visiting Revere Beach with his family. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Tufo, who grew up visiting Revere Beach with his parents and brothers, got the idea for the book in late April. While enjoying a walk after one of his own frequent visits to Kelly’s Roast Beef, he encountered a seagull perched a short distance away on a seawall.

“He was staring at me, so I stared at him. This went on for a few minutes,” Tufo recalled. “I began wondering what he thinks of humans and human behavior.”

Tufo, who admits he loves the area so much he “doesn’t know where else I’d live,” continued mulling over the idea of a main character named Seemore who “sees more” than the average seagull. Two weeks later, he coincidentally met illustrator and children’s author Amanda Grafe of Rhode Island at a friend’s home.

Tufo’s friend, photographer Steve Levin of Danvers, then offered to take pictures of seagulls, families, and activities such as the famed Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival. In addition to serving as a basis for Grafe’s illustrations, several photographs appear in a special section at the end of the book describing the area’s history as the first public beach in the United States.

Tufo said he has been pleasantly surprised at the popularity of the book, which is sold locally at Simon’s Winthrop Bookstore, Winthrop Book Depot & Cafe, and Robin’s Nest in Winthrop.

Tufo also brings copies to gigs with the Squeezebox Stompers, which perform a mix of Cajun, Zydeco, blues, folk, and original songs throughout New England. The band’s website, www.squeezeboxstompers.com, features a sea chanty based on the book, as well as links to purchase “Seemore the Seagull” from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Leaning Rock Press.

Ralph Tufo plays a sea chantey on his concertina. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Previously a founding member of the four-time Boston Music Award-winning Boogaloo Swamis, Tufo plays the accordion, Cajun accordion, piano, and Anglo concertina. He is also a retired professor at North Shore Community College.

His fellow band members with the Squeezebox Stompers are vocalist and guitarist Larry Plitt of Beverly, winner of the 2007 Boston Folk Festival Singer/Songwriter contest; drummer and music producer Bert Syms of Natick; fiddler Art Schatz of Cambridge; sound engineer Geoff Wadsworth of Framingham, who plays the saxophone, harmonica, and penny whistle; and bassist and vocalist Jeff O’Neil of Watertown, who is also a member of the Arlington Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Squeezebox Stompers recently concluded a busy fall season of indoor and outdoor performances and private parties. The band’s upcoming plans include recording a new CD and performing a musical review and full live set of “Beyond the Blues Zoom Production,” Tufo’s musical about the power of music in overcoming difficulties, which is set in a local bar within the Brickyard neighborhood of Lynn in 1982.

According to Tufo, Seemore the Seagull is destined for a new adventure as well.

“First of all, my goal is for kids to have fun with the books,” Tufo said. “I figure it can’t hurt to also sneak in a [positive] message, without being too heavy-handed or preachy about it. And if any adults pick up on it while they happen to be reading to their kids, all the better.”

For more information, email Tufo at ralphtufo@gmail.com or visit www.squeezeboxstompers.com.