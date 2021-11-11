Jesse Marinaro, 30, of Providence, is due to be arraigned Friday in Brockton District Court on two counts of being a fugitive from justice in Rhode Island, assault and battery on a police dog, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering in the daytime and numerous other charges, police said.

A fugitive from Rhode Island is facing multiple charges after a chaotic crash and police pursuit in which he allegedly stole a police officer’s taser and fired it at officers and a police dog in West Bridgewater, police said.

West Bridgewater police received multiple reports around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday of a man who appeared to be passing in and out of consciousness while driving , the statement said.

Officers found Marinaro, who was allegedly driving a stolen gray Toyota, weaving in and out of lanes near the intersection of Manley and West Streets.

When officers attempted to pull him over, Marinaro allegedly sped up and drove the wrong-way into oncoming traffic, the statement said.

He soon lost control of the car and crashed into a wooded area, fleeing on foot towards a nearby condominium complex, he said.

Marinaro then allegedly broke into one of the condos, but was chased out by a resident. Officers caught up with Marinaro as he fled the condo and attempted to pull him to the ground, police said.

While struggling with an officer , Marinaro tried to grab the officer’s taser. While doing so, Marinaro caused the weapon to fire, striking himself and the officer, the statement said.

Marinaro then allegedly took the taser and fled. He allegedly tried to break into a locked police cruiser, before fleeing into woods near Crescent Street, where he was found in the backyard of a home, the statement said.

Marinaro allegedly stunned K9 Fedor with the taser repeatedly before he was subdued by police and placed under arrest.

Two officers were sent to local hospitals for their injuries, but are expected to make a full recovery, the statement said.

“K9 Fedor fought off his injuries and is doing well with his Police handler,” the statement said.

Marinaro was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, where he remains Thursday under police custody, according to the statement.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.