The wood-colored steel racks were created in the shape of a water wheel, recalling the bustling water-powered mills that for centuries lined the Powow River. Students researched that history in developing their ideas for the design. Each rack contains a stainless steel plaque with engraved information about that industrial story.

About 20 students from the school in Haverhill designed and fabricated six bike racks that the city is installing as part of a project to reinvigorate its downtown Al Capp Amphitheater and adjacent Market Square.

Students from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School recently offered their talents to help Amesbury meet a modern transportation need while celebrating its industrial past.

“It’s been just a really good project for us,” said Paul Moskevitz, Whittier Tech’s vocational technical coordinator. “It’s simulating for our students what a project would be like in the real world. And building bike racks helps take cars off the road — having our kids work on something like that is amazing.”

Students from Whittier Tech’s CAD/Drafting, Metal Fabrication and Welding, and Advanced Manufacturing Technology programs — some of whom graduated in June — have participated in the project.

Gianna Iannuzzo of Haverhill, a senior in the metal fabrication shop, said she enjoyed being able to do something that will benefit Amesbury.

“Knowing it had a purpose definitely put some more drive into it. It wasn’t just a boring little project, it was more like, hey these racks are actually going to be used. It was a really cool feeling,” said Iannuzzo, who also liked working as a team with her fellow students.

“I think they came up with a really great product,” Angela Cleveland, Amesbury’s director of community and economic development, said of the bike racks created by the students. “They’re attractive and celebrate our history. It’s unique — it’s not the kind of thing I’ve seen before as a design for a bike rack.”

Funded with a $38,000 state grant, the city’s downtown project is intended to make the amphitheater — until now used largely for summer concerts — as a more flexible and welcoming space, while also enhancing Market Square.

In addition to the bike racks, the nearly completed project includes new picnic tables, lighting, trash cans, and eight artistically painted crosswalks. Other new amenities include a fire pit, playground equipment, a shade sail, Wi-Fi, and a solar charging station.

The city reached out to Whittier Tech last spring to create the bike racks because it considers the school “part of our community” and a valuable educational asset, Cleveland said in an earlier statement.

“This project also underscores the need for more multi-modal transportation infrastructure, like bike racks, in our communities. Having students design and create the infrastructure that facilitates more biking in Amesbury is a win-win for all,” she said.

In May, CAD students came up with five design concepts based on their historical research. The student team presented the alternatives to city officials, who selected the water wheel design.

Using blueprints prepared by the CAD students, metal fabrication students ordered the steel and hardware, and then welded the parts together to make the racks. Advanced manufacturing students were needed to machine some of the parts and build the plaques. SMI Product Finishers of Amesbury was hired to powder coat the completed racks.

Most of the work was finished by late June, when two of the racks were installed near the amphitheater. Students this semester put the finishing touches on the remaining four racks, which are set to be installed soon in Market Square.

The city used its grant to fund the supply purchases and the powder coating; the school provided its labor free.

Iannuzzo said that after the work she and other students undertook, it has been satisfying seeing the end result.

“They really look cool, especially with the finished coat on it,” she said.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.