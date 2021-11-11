Kasim Yarn, Rhode Island's Director of Veterans Services, sheds tears after Gunnery Sergeant (retired) Carlos Ortega gave his keynote address during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Rhode Island Veterans Home.

The location of the official state ceremony for Veterans Day was a “fitting” spot, where “those who displayed such courage and sacrifice are sources of inspiration to our younger generations,” said Kasim Yarn, the state’s Director of Veterans Services. “In Rhode Island, we take a backseat to no one when it comes to honoring and supporting our Veterans. For us, every day is Veterans Day.”

BRISTOL, R.I. — More than 100 attendees gathered outside the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol Thursday as Governor Dan McKee and other elected officials sang songs and paid tribute to the nation’s heroes.

McKee and Yarn were joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, the Rhode Island Congressional delegation, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, and other dignitaries.

“Today is about honoring the men and women who courageously fought to protect our freedom — our nation’s veterans,” said McKee. “The over 60,000 veterans, active duty and guard members who live in our state represent the very best of this country. They’ve answered the call of duty and risked their lives for the greater good.”

Carl Antonevich, of Bristol, a Navy veteran, stands during a wreath dedication to all Rhode Island veterans and those currently serving in the military. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

The state’s Veterans Day ceremony came after McKee traveled throughout Rhode Island to honor the fallen.

On Thursday morning, the governor attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in North Kingstown to honor Rhode Islanders who lost their lives in the nation’s armed conflicts. Shortly after, he attended an annual gathering of the Infantry Lodge Associates’ at the Squantum Association in East Providence.

Army veteran Thomas McNulty salutes the flag during Thursday's Veterans Day ceremony at the Rhode Island Veterans Home. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

A number of municipalities also had their own parades and dedications to Rhode Island veterans.

Wakefield held the annual Women’s Veterans Day Parade, where for the first time, the emcee, the grand marshals, and the keynote speaker were all women veterans.

At the North Kingstown Veterans Day parade, which marched through Wickford Village and ended at the high school, veterans, the color guards of the fire and police departments, and Exeter’s volunteer fire department joined the US Naval Sea Cadets. Sen. Jack Reed, who is also a US Army veteran and Chairman of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services, joined Brown University President Christina H. Paxson and student veterans at Brown University.

“We can never fully repay the debt we owe our veterans, but today and every day we can ensure they know how much we appreciate their selfless service and sacrifice,” said McKee.

Members of the Bristol Train of Artillery give a rifle salute after the wreath dedication on Thursday in Bristol. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

