I’m generally expecting anywhere from half an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall for the entire area.

All good things must come to an end and some showers are going to arrive on Friday, breaking our 11-day streak of dry weather and bringing the first measurable precipitation of November.

It’s been a great weather pattern so far this month, with lots of sunshine and a bunch of warm days.

A band of rain will push eastward Friday bringing heavy downpours to some areas. TropicalTidbits

The rain is thanks to a frontal system, which is pushing eastward. This front will bring a guarantee of wet weather Friday, with the heaviest rain in the afternoon and evening.

There could definitely be the rumble of thunder, especially south of the Mass Pike, and it’s not out of the question that there’s even some isolated severe weather.

Temperatures are going to be in the lower 60s during the showers with a touch of humidity in the air. The evening commute is likely to be quite slow from the water on the roads.

Since the frontal system is moving steadily along, we’ll see clearing skies develop Friday evening with a gusty wind and temperatures falling back down towards 40 degrees.

When you wake up on Saturday, it will be dry again. Saturday is the pick of the weekend, with sunny skies and mild temperatures within a couple of degrees of 60.

There is going to be another frontal system ushering in much colder air for Saturday night and Sunday. I do expect more showers Saturday evening within a couple of hours of 6 p.m. As it showers, it’s not going to be out of the question that a few snowflakes could mix in especially west of 495.

A band of showers with wet snow in northern New England moves through Saturday evening. WeatherBELL

This will set us up for a very different day on Sunday with sunny skies and readings only near 50 degrees. It would be quite chilly for the beginning of next week, with highs in the 40s, but we’re not done with the mild weather. By the end of the week, we could be back near 60 degrees.

