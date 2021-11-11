By 2005, he was deployed to Ramadi, at the time Iraq’s most violent city . He had one of the most dangerous jobs in his unit: manning the machine gun in the turret of a Humvee.

He went to Norwich University and enlisted in the Third Battalion of the 172nd Mountain Regiment with the Vermont Army National Guard.

Wesley Black always knew where he was going. Even before he graduated from Malden Catholic High School, he knew he would serve his country.

He survived and came home to the Green Mountains of Vermont, where he earned advanced military mountaineer qualifications at the Army’s Mountain Warfare School.

He deployed for a second combat tour, this time in Afghanistan. In 2010, he returned again to Vermont and met the woman who would become his wife, Laura Kilgannon. He left combat service as a sergeant with a boatload of medals, including a Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts.

He joined the fire department in Hartford, Vt., and with Laura began a domestic life that was blessed five years ago when they welcomed their son, Ronan, into the world.

A year later, that world was turned upside down. In February of 2017, Black was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 31.

The worst part was: it didn’t have to happen.

According to a lawsuit that was settled for $3 million last summer, doctors at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, just down the street from Black’s firehouse, failed to diagnose the cancer when it was far more treatable and he stood a far greater chance of beating it.

He had first gone to the VA hospital in 2013, complaining of severe abdominal pain. He eventually dropped 75 pounds. But, according to his lawsuit, doctors incorrectly told him he had irritable bowel syndrome. They did not order any tests, according to the lawsuit.

The pain didn’t go away. He went back to the VA in 2014 and 2016 and, again, was told it was irritable bowel syndrome.

In 2017, four years after he first went to the VA, Wes Black went to the emergency room with rectal bleeding. It was only then that a colonoscopy was performed, revealing he had cancer. By that time, it had spread to his liver and lungs.

The VA referred him to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, where Dr. Thomas Abrams concluded that the symptoms incorrectly attributed to irritable bowel syndrome were actually early signs of cancer that grew out of Black’s exposure to toxic smoke from the burn pits used by the US military in Iraq and Afghanistan to dispose of waste.

Before settling, the federal government initially responded to Wes Black’s lawsuit by saying it bore no responsibility for his plight because he had filed suit a year too late. That’s what the government thought of a guy who served his country and was going to die in his 30s, leaving behind a wife and young son, as a result of that service.

Black was determined that other vets would not suffer what he and his family were suffering. He became one of the most vocal advocates for a registry for veterans who had been exposed to burn pits, and to end the military’s use of the practice.

All the while, he kept working as a firefighter, getting his chemo between shifts.

Two years ago, he testified before the Vermont Senate in favor of a bill that would raise awareness about the risks to military members who were exposed to burn pits.

“You are essentially looking at a dead man walking,” Black said.

He spoke movingly of not being able to watch his son grow up. He spoke of the VA and the Department of Defense needing to do more about a health threat that could become this generation of veterans’ Agent Orange.

The bill passed and, on Sunday, five days before Veterans Day, so did Wes Black, a veteran who climbed mountains for other vets. He was 36 years old.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.