He remembered those years as an array of elected officials, including Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, paid homage to the hundreds of thousands of living veterans across the state.

Kim lives in Cambridge now, but he was born in South Korea. Upon moving to the US in 1967 as the Vietnam war raged, he immediately enlisted in the Army where he was twice placed on active duty.

As he peered out over a crowd of veterans and families from each of the US service branches Thursday morning in Faneuil Hall, retired Sergeant Paul K. Kim felt a surge of pride.

“It’s very meaningful, to feel like my service is being recognized,” Kim said. “I am very proud of myself and my Korean background, and I’m equally proud of my service to this country. I’ve given a lot here.”

Kim was one of more than 50 attendees at the state’s annual Veteran’s Day Observance, held this year in the historic Great Hall in Boston’s Faneuil Hall. Among them were veterans of nearly every recent war with US involvement, including World War II and the conflict in Afghanistan.

“We need to remember, it’s not only the powerful weapons that make our military the greatest in the world,” said Colonel Katrina C. Stephens, the keynote speaker and a commander at the Hanscom Air Force Base. “It’s not the sophisticated aircraft, rockets, satellite, or even the cyber technology.... it is our people. The true strength of our military and our nation is embodied in the spirit and the skill of those who serve.”

The observance was one of numerous Veteran’s Day events held across the Commonwealth Thursday. Others included parades, pinning ceremonies, and solemn visits to war memorials.

At Faneuil Hall, a posting of flags for each of the service branches kicked off the event, which featured military hymns played by brass instrumentalists from the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts National Guard, a candle lighting to honor prisoners of war and service members missing in action, and a 10 second moment of silence for those killed in battle.

Speaking from the stage, Baker praised veterans for the sacrifices he said they have selflessly made to defend American ideals.

“On this Veteran’s Day as we think about this opportunity we have to honor those who chose to put on a uniform because they love their country, let’s not just be grateful, but lets love them back,” said Baker, “For what they’ve done, who they are, what they stand for, and what they’ve meant to all of us who have benefited so greatly from the love that they’ve shown to the rest of us.”

Among the veterans in attendance was retired Lieutenant Colonel Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse, 94. Woodhouse, who grew up in Roxbury, is one of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first group of Black Americans to serve in the US Air Force. He was awarded the “Community Achievement Award” by the state’s Office of Veterans’ Services for his contributions to Boston area communities after his retirement from the Air Force.

Woodhouse drew cheers of support from the crowd as he gave an impromptu speech in front of Baker and the other elected officials.

“My mother told my brother and I, ‘boys we are at war. I want you boys to serve your country,’” Woodhouse told reporters after the event. “Can you imagine a Black woman saying that to all she had, these two boys, when people were being lynched and destroyed and shot at. But you know what? We did.”

