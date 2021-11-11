A worker was seriously injured a flash fire at a manufacturing facility in Attleboro Thursday afternoon, the fire department said.
Firefighters responded Composite Modules, at 61 Union St. after a box alarm was activated at 2:42 p.m., Attleboro fire said in a statement.
The fire had been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system when firefighters arrived, the statement said.
The company designs and manufactures electrical motors and controllers, according to its website.
An official at the company could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday night.
The employee was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries, the statement said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
